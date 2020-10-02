'Kearney comes together in a time of need': Nearly 1,300 children to get winter wear through Coats for Kids

KEARNEY — Nearly 1,300 children will be warm this winter, thanks to the first-ever Coats for Kids campaign.

Colorful winter jackets were distributed free to children Thursday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Four nonprofits and service clubs coordinated the effort.

“This is a nice endeavor that helps people,” Bob Maxson, a member of Golden K Kiwanis, said as he unpacked jackets in colors ranging from black, blue, orange, turquoise and bright pink.

“This is going great. It’s incredible to have all these different organizations working together,” said Jaci Pohl, a member of Kearney Elks Lodge 984.

Volunteers arrived at 9 a.m. to unpack and sort the jackets and place them in bags for each family. The bags then were arranged in alphabetical groups. Families picked up the coats between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

About 80 volunteers were involved, with 20 volunteers at each of four time slots throughout the day. Along with the Elks Lodge, the volunteers came from Kearney’s Kiwanis clubs, Buffalo County Goodfellows and the United Way of the Kearney Area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The coats were purchased for $20 each from Operation Warm, a national charity that assists families in need.