'Kearney comes together in a time of need': Nearly 1,300 children to get winter wear through Coats for Kids

KEARNEY — Nearly 1,300 children will be warm this winter, thanks to the first-ever Coats for Kids campaign.
Colorful winter jackets were distributed free to children Thursday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Four nonprofits and service clubs coordinated the effort.
“This is a nice endeavor that helps people,” Bob Maxson, a member of Golden K Kiwanis, said as he unpacked jackets in colors ranging from black, blue, orange, turquoise and bright pink.
“This is going great. It’s incredible to have all these different organizations working together,” said Jaci Pohl, a member of Kearney Elks Lodge 984.
Volunteers arrived at 9 a.m. to unpack and sort the jackets and place them in bags for each family. The bags then were arranged in alphabetical groups. Families picked up the coats between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
About 80 volunteers were involved, with 20 volunteers at each of four time slots throughout the day. Along with the Elks Lodge, the volunteers came from Kearney’s Kiwanis clubs, Buffalo County Goodfellows and the United Way of the Kearney Area.
The coats were purchased for $20 each from Operation Warm, a national charity that assists families in need.
Coats for Kids was the brainchild of Charlie Pickens, a member of both the Noon Kiwanis Club and First Presbyterian Church. Every year, the church gives away children’s coats, scarves, mittens and gloves around the holidays, but Pickens thought coats should be distributed in the fall before the weather turns cold.
This summer, when Pickens learned about Operation Warm and its $20 coats from Pohl and the Elks, which purchased coats for Kearney Head Start last winter, he launched a campaign to raise $26,000 for this effort. Donations came from individuals and churches, along with the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“United Way is very excited to help,” said Nikki Erickson, UWKA’s executive director. “This is a great team of people and organizations helping to distribute coats to people in need, and with COVID-19, we thought there might be even more need this year.” UWKA oversaw the process of signing up families who received the coats.
Pickens envisions Coats for Kids becoming as successful as the 28-year-old Back-2-School Backpack Program, a Dobytown Kiwanis program that provides backpacks and school supplies for children every August.
As Pickens loaded empty pallets into a pickup Thursday morning, he smiled. “Kearney comes together in a time of need,” he said.
Pohl agrees. She expects this to become an annual event.
