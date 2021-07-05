Kearney columnist’s online business was on the brink, but then came a whisper

KEARNEY — Leslie Means has been a community columnist with the Kearney Hub for 10 years.
During that time she’s shared stories with readers about growing up on a farm, stretching her wings with a big move to Texas, and finally returning to Kearney to launch her media career and start a family.
Last week Means shared big news: “We got a book deal.”
The columnist was a bit scant on the details of the book deal last week, so we invited her to tell us more in a Q&A interview, and here it is:
Question : What is your business and when did you launch it?
Answer : We launched Her View From Home on April 12, 2012. We are a submissions-based publisher that millions of people turn to for positive inspiration on motherhood, marriage, relationships, grief and faith. We publish stories from women around the globe. Some of our writers are well-known, with large social media pages, and others come to us hoping for their first chance at publication. I love that about us. Although we receive hundreds of submissions each month, we can’t accept every one, but we do read each one and give everyone an opportunity. Each story is valuable and worthy of being told.
When we got Her View off the ground in 2012 we had won a business plan competition organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The $10,000 prize allowed us to buy equipment to get started, and we’ve stayed debt-free.
Question : How has your business grown through the years?
Answer : There’s not enough time in the day to answer that question, so here’s the CliffsNotes version.
In 2007, I helped launch a local talk show called “NTV’s Good Life.” During my five years at NTV as an anchor and reporter, I began developing the idea for “Her View From Home.”
Like “NTV’s Good Life,” “Her View” would share personal stories, but it would be on an online platform.
I don’t have a generous rich uncle, but the $10,000 prize from the UNK competition was good enough until we developed a stream of advertising dollars.
We started small. I walked into local businesses, told them my idea and prayed they would give me a few bucks to advertise. I’m still shocked they did and will be forever grateful for this community and its incredible support.
About three years later “Her View” became my full-time gig. It was great — until it wasn’t. By spring 2016 the business was broke and I was expecting our third baby.
Question : How were you able to rebound?
Answer : Any normal person would panic, but I had so much peace. Do you ever have moments where something happens and you get goosebumps, or chills — like you just know it’s meant to be? I call it a God whisper. The story of “Her View” is full of them.
We refinanced our house, and didn’t have a mortgage payment for a month. That’s the time I had to make this work.
A few weeks later, I received an email from a woman who said she was praying about a place to share her story. It was an article on postpartum depression and suicide prevention. Her dear friend had died by suicide and no one saw the warning signs. It was such a hard, powerful piece, and I knew I had to publish it.
That article completely changed the site. Views took off. We made enough money that month to keep the site running all year. More importantly, a reader emailed not long after and said that story saved her life.
I had a talk with God after that.
“OK, God, I hear you. I’ll keep this site running as long as you keep whispering.”
Today — nine years later — the Her View site averages 2 million to 3 million views per month and we have a combined social media following of more than 1.4 million. We have a staff of five and a writing community of more than 1,500 that stretches across Nebraska and throughout the United States and beyond.
Question : What role does your weekly column play in your business?
Answer : I’ve always loved telling stories and asking others about their stories but my background is in TV. And TV writing isn’t as polished as newspaper writing. I’m familiar with writing fast, short stories, not in-depth pieces. But my weekly column definitely improved the technical part of my writing. Thankfully, Her View From Home has several editors. I also love the discipline this column gives me. I’ve been writing for the Hub for at least 10 years. Math isn’t my favorite, but that’s around 520 columns, right? Give or take a few. I don’t like missing deadlines—and that transitions to my business as well. I’m constantly thinking about the next story in my head. What person will I meet, what event will take place that will inspire the next piece? It helps me look at everything from a storytelling point of view. And I love to live life that way.
Question : What is the most difficult part of writing a weekly column?
Answer : Sharing vulnerability is hard. Many columns are a peek into my personal thoughts. That’s a weird thing to share with strangers. Many times, I’ll submit my piece and think, “Geez, are these readers going to think I’m ridiculous? Rude? Whiny? Privileged? Careless? Kind? Dumb?”
Insert any adjective.
I’ve probably thought these things about myself. But I believe someone else must be thinking the same thing, and that helps. It’s also getting harder to write about other people. I get approval from my girls before writing stories about them. My husband, Kyle, is used to it by now, but I keep most of the intimate details about us private because I would like to stay married.
Question : How long have you been working on a book deal?
Answer : I’ve had the book idea for more than nine years, but I didn’t have the title and I knew I needed that to make it stand out. Last April, while in the tub, the title came to me. It came as a whisper. It’s so obviously wonderful. But I think timing is everything. This book has a larger purpose, and I know the time is now.
We submitted a query letter for agents in January, and heard back four days later. Our agents submitted our manuscript in June, and the book went to auction a couple of weeks later. I pray that’s a good sign for this book. The enthusiasm around it has been incredible.
Question : What will your book be about, and have you begun writing it?
Answer : I’m not allowed to say much yet, but it will be full of heartfelt, emotional, raw, real, beautiful pieces from “Her View From Home” contributors. And I’ll lead the reader through — much like an old friend. Look for it around Mother’s Day 2023. I hope you love it. I think you will.