Kearney columnist’s online business was on the brink, but then came a whisper

We refinanced our house, and didn’t have a mortgage payment for a month. That’s the time I had to make this work.

A few weeks later, I received an email from a woman who said she was praying about a place to share her story. It was an article on postpartum depression and suicide prevention. Her dear friend had died by suicide and no one saw the warning signs. It was such a hard, powerful piece, and I knew I had to publish it.

That article completely changed the site. Views took off. We made enough money that month to keep the site running all year. More importantly, a reader emailed not long after and said that story saved her life.

I had a talk with God after that.

“OK, God, I hear you. I’ll keep this site running as long as you keep whispering.”

Today — nine years later — the Her View site averages 2 million to 3 million views per month and we have a combined social media following of more than 1.4 million. We have a staff of five and a writing community of more than 1,500 that stretches across Nebraska and throughout the United States and beyond.

Question : What role does your weekly column play in your business?