Kearney clinical nurse strives to be helpful to patients, coworkers, doctors

KEARNEY — For Angie Lewis, working with patients goes beyond just knowing names and medical requirements.

“With a lot of our patients, our relationships go past the usual nurse/patient interactions,” she said. “I’ve gotten pretty close to a lot of them. You get a chance to learn about their family members along with other things happening in their lives.”

In Lewis’ opinion, it’s those relationships that help to make health care more effective.

Lewis, a clinical nurse, works with Dr. Chadd Murray, a family practice physician at Platte Valley Medical Group.

“I take care of patients who are coming in with chronic or acute illnesses,” she said. “I often go over test results with people.”

Lewis starts by taking vital signs, asking about health histories and then works through a list of medical questions for the patients.

“We’re the ones who put in all the orders that the physicians give us, things like X-rays, lab work, scopes or scans,” Lewis said. “Once the doctor reviews all the results, we call the patients with all those test results.”

She sees her role as someone who helps the doctor be more effective. And after 17 years working with Dr. Murray, Lewis understands the importance of relationships — on the professional side as well as with her patients.

“Sometimes patients feel more comfortable when they recognize a familiar face,” Lewis said of her interactions with the people who come to the clinic. “We get to spend a little more time in the room with patients than the doctor can.”

Lewis’ co-worker, Abby Robertson, nominated Lewis as a Health Care Hero. She wrote about Lewis, “Angie goes above and beyond what is asked of her, not only for patients, but for her colleagues as well. She is a kind soul, compassionate in everything she does and always eager to help in any situation.”

Lewis easily sums up the joyful part of her job — helping people.

The challenge of her work comes when she and other professionals she works with can’t solve a medical problem.

The pandemic presented different challenges, challenges that felt compounded by a sense of loss in the entire community.

“I noticed during the COVID situations that people became more depressed,” Lewis said. “The mental health of everyone has changed a lot. I think it takes more for people to heal and feel better when your mental side is not necessarily in a great place.”

That aspect of health care can easily be overlooked, Lewis believes.

To keep herself in balance, she looks to her family for strength.

“My husband and I have two boys,” Lewis said. “Those boys keep us pretty darn busy with sports. We’re running all over the place with baseball right now, but I absolutely love it. The time goes by way too fast.”

She also enjoys getting outdoors. Her father lives in the country.

“Any chance we can get to go out there with him and just be away from everything else, we enjoy that,” Lewis said. “We are pretty active. We’ll go out and practice sports with the boys.”

Originally from Kearney, Lewis said she likes the size of the city — not too big and not too small.

“There are a lot of familiar faces,” she said. “Obviously you don’t know everybody because it’s not that small. There is plenty to do but it’s not overwhelmingly large. It doesn’t take 45 minutes to get across town.”