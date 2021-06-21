Kearney Civil Service Commission Barry Sherman retiring after 42 years

Sherman barely had graduated from then-Kearney State College when former City Manager Ray Lundy recruited him to the Civil Service Commission.

Sherman’s career path took a number of turns through the years. He was a banker, worked for the KSC Foundation, owned a clothing store and was the first executive director of the Kearney Community Redevelopment Authority. In addition to all of that, Sherman coached softball and served a term as president of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.

Through it all, Sherman remained with the Civil Service Commission, which he still chairs today.

He said he’s proud to have been the citizen’s voice in the police department’s hiring process. In fact, Sherman screened or evaluated each of the 57 uniformed officers currently wearing the KPD badge.

“I’ve been involved in hiring every police officer in Kearney,” he said.

When Sherman joined the Civil Service Commission, KPD had 17 officers. The number has more than tripled since the late 1960s, but he said the department is in good hands with the new chief of police, Bryan Waugh. Sherman said KPD continues to attract quality applicants, unlike some cities that struggle to fill the ranks as seasoned officers quit their careers.