Kearney Civil Service Commission Barry Sherman retiring after 42 years

KEARNEY — Barry Sherman knows what makes a good police officer.
After 42 years on the Kearney Civil Service Commission, Sherman has prescreened and evaluated hundreds of applicants for the Kearney Police Department. He said he’s not looking for someone who is a great marksman or has the strength of Goliath.
Instead, Sherman said a person with a good head, a good heart and who wants to learn something new every day has much of what it takes to succeed in law enforcement.
“Being a police officer is a very important job. The city of Kearney is blessed to have such a good police department,” Sherman said.
Sherman is the last of the longtimers on the three-person Civil Service Commission.
One of those three, Wayne Olson, had retired after 40 years, but then died.
Lynn Johnson had served 14 years, but died from COVID.
Sherman’s term will end on July 31, said Shawna Erbsen, the city of Kearney’s director of Administrative Services. Erbsen acts as the secretary and administers exams for the Civil Service Commission.
Jason Sharp and Lee Purdy filled the vacancies left by Olson and Johnson. When Sherman’s term ends in July, Erbsen will have one more vacancy to fill. She said she’s received several applications.
Sherman barely had graduated from then-Kearney State College when former City Manager Ray Lundy recruited him to the Civil Service Commission.
Sherman’s career path took a number of turns through the years. He was a banker, worked for the KSC Foundation, owned a clothing store and was the first executive director of the Kearney Community Redevelopment Authority. In addition to all of that, Sherman coached softball and served a term as president of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Through it all, Sherman remained with the Civil Service Commission, which he still chairs today.
He said he’s proud to have been the citizen’s voice in the police department’s hiring process. In fact, Sherman screened or evaluated each of the 57 uniformed officers currently wearing the KPD badge.
“I’ve been involved in hiring every police officer in Kearney,” he said.
When Sherman joined the Civil Service Commission, KPD had 17 officers. The number has more than tripled since the late 1960s, but he said the department is in good hands with the new chief of police, Bryan Waugh. Sherman said KPD continues to attract quality applicants, unlike some cities that struggle to fill the ranks as seasoned officers quit their careers.
“There are problems around the country, but in Kearney we’re sailing in good shape,” Sherman said.