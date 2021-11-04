Kearney city ordinance: Do not place leaves in the street

KEARNEY — City streets are not the dumping grounds for leaves. Why should residents be concerned? Excessive organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood creeks and drainage problems that lead to flooding.

City Ordinance 7352 states: “The owner of the property abutting the sidewalk space shall be responsible for the routine care of such landscape plantings within the sidewalk space, including … raking and disposing of leaves … in accordance with Section 7-502 of this Article...”

To learn more, call 308-233-3273.

Lawn care professionals using leaf blowers on yards are asked to blow leaves and clippings back on to yards. The stormwater system is designed to drain only rain. The large amount of leaves prohibits the stormwater system from meeting peak efficiency. Also, city street sweeping machines are not designed for picking up excessive amounts of leaves. What should be done with the leaves?

— Keep mulched leaves in your yard to benefit from their nutrients.

— Rake or blow leaves into a compost pile, where they can decompose without odor.

— Collect leaves in the brown yard waste container the city picks up weekly, ending the week before Thanksgiving.