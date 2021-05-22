 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney city officials seek public’s ideas for new dog park
0 comments
top story

Kearney city officials seek public’s ideas for new dog park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — As city of Kearney officials study whether to build a dog park in east Kearney, officials are enlisting the public’s assistance.

The city is requesting Kearney residents to share ideas about amenities that ought to be provided at the park.

Among the considerations are:

- Drinking water for dogs and people;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Shade and shelter;

- Seating areas;

- Areas for large and small dogs; and,

- Pet exercise equipment.

Ideas can be shared at the city of Kearney’s Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News