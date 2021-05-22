Kearney city officials seek public’s ideas for new dog park

KEARNEY — As city of Kearney officials study whether to build a dog park in east Kearney, officials are enlisting the public’s assistance.
The city is requesting Kearney residents to share ideas about amenities that ought to be provided at the park.
Among the considerations are:
- Drinking water for dogs and people;
- Shade and shelter;
- Seating areas;
- Areas for large and small dogs; and,
- Pet exercise equipment.
Ideas can be shared at the city of Kearney’s Facebook page.
