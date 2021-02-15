Kearney city offices closed Tuesday due to extreme temperatures

KEARNEY - City Manager Michael Morgan has announced that all city of Kearney offices, including the Kearney Public Library and the Park and Recreation office, will be closed Tuesday because of extreme weather conditions.
The Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed
The Buffalo County Courthouse will open two hours late at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
County Board Chairman said standby generators will provide electricity in case of a rolling blackout.
