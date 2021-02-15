 Skip to main content
Kearney city offices closed Tuesday due to extreme temperatures
  • Updated
KEARNEY - City Manager Michael Morgan has announced that all city of Kearney offices, including the Kearney Public Library and the Park and Recreation office, will be closed Tuesday because of extreme weather conditions.

The Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed

The Buffalo County Courthouse will open two hours late at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

County Board Chairman said standby generators will provide electricity in case of a rolling blackout.

