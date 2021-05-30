Kearney city offices closed Monday for Memorial Day

KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices, Kearney Police Department’s front desk, Peterson Senior Activity Center, the Buffalo County Courthouse and University of Nebraska at Kearney offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Kearney Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

RYDE Transit public transportation will not operate on Monday.

Kearney Post Office full-service retail counter will be closed.

Kearney Hub offices will be closed Monday. An E-edition will be published for subscribers. There will not be a print edition distributed on Memorial Day.