Kearney city offices close, emergency road closure due to extreme weather
Kearney city offices close, emergency road closure due to extreme weather

KEARNEY — A portion of 11th Street from Avenue M to the Cherry Avenue Bypass is closed due to damaged power lines.

According to a news release from the city of Kearney Public Works Department the area is closed until further notice after high winds and heavy rain went through the Kearney area around 1:30 p.m. The weather caused damage to electrical power lines.

The extreme weather has also caused all city of Kearney offices, including the Kearney Public Library and the Park & Recreation office to close early Wednesday.

 

