 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan announces retirement in early 2022
0 Comments
breaking top story

Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan announces retirement in early 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan has announced his intent to retire in early 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Morgan has served as Kearney’s City Manager since January 2005. Morgan, during his 36-year career in local government has served in various local governments including Salina, Kansas, Delaware, Ohio and Dallas, Texas.

Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan

This early retirement notice will allow the Kearney City Council ample opportunity to develop the hiring process, recruit and hire a new city manager. The early notice also ensures an adequate transition period which includes bringing in the new City Manager prior to Morgan’s departure.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remains of French general who died in 1812 returned to France

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News