Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan announces retirement in early 2022

Morgan has served as Kearney’s City Manager since January 2005. Morgan, during his 36-year career in local government has served in various local governments including Salina, Kansas, Delaware, Ohio and Dallas, Texas.

This early retirement notice will allow the Kearney City Council ample opportunity to develop the hiring process, recruit and hire a new city manager. The early notice also ensures an adequate transition period which includes bringing in the new City Manager prior to Morgan’s departure.