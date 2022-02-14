Kearney city manager hunt goes public Tuesday, private Wednesday

KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney will have an opportunity on Tuesday to meet the two finalists in the city of Kearney’s hunt for a new city manager.
After the finalists have met the public on Tuesday, City Council members will gather with the finalists on Wednesday for private interviews.
The two men are from Missouri and California:
- Greg McDanel has been city manager of Maryville, Missouri, since 2012. Prior to that, he was the city administrator of Cherryvale, Kansas, for two years. He was an engineering technician for the city of Independence, Missouri, for five years.
McDanel holds a bachelor of science degree from Northwest Missouri State University and a master of public administration degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
- William Smith has been the city manager of Colton, California, since 2015. Prior to that, he served in various roles within the city of Colton, including director of community services, interim deputy city manager and recreation services manager from 2001 to 2015. He served as community services supervisor for the city of Ontario, California, for seven years.
Smith has a bachelor of science degree from the University of California-Riverside and a master of public administration degree from Bellevue University in Nebraska.
Mayor Stan Clouse said he’s looking forward to meeting the two finalists and getting to know more about them. Although the council will interview the finalists on Wednesday, Clouse said it’s unknown when the council will decide who will replace retiring City Manager Michael Morgan.
Clouse said with important decisions he prefers to digest what he’s learned before deciding.
“If neither one is the right fit, we’ll keep on looking,” the mayor said.
McDanel and Smith possess different experiences and personalities.
McDanel told the Maryville (Missouri) Forum that he’s honored to be a finalist for the Kearney position and that his contract with Maryville ends this month.
“My existing contract expires on Feb. 28, and performing due diligence on career opportunities is a natural part of the process. With that being said, ‘I remain committed to the city of Maryville and passionate about the initiatives that are underway.’”
The Maryville Forum reported that during his 10 years as city manager McDanel has spearheaded multiple yearslong efforts to improve infrastructure and facilities, including the funding and construction of the Mozingo Event Center, the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility and implementing a consolidated 911 dispatch center. Under McDanel’s leadership, the city of Maryville overhauled a major traffic corridor, built a wastewater treatment facility and launched the South Main Corridor Improvement Project using a $10.5 million federal BUILD grant.
The Maryville newspaper listed McDanel’s hiring in 2012 as one of the top 10 local stories of the decade.
Population 12,000, Maryville is the home of Northwest Missouri State University, Northwest Technical School, and the former home of the Missouri Academy of Science, Mathematics and Computing.
Colton, California, has a population of 53,000, and because major rail lines converge there, Colton is known as the “Hub City.”
According to Colton City Council member Dr. Luis “G” Gonzalez, Smith has invested much of his seven years as city manager getting to know people in the community.
“In addition to his city employment, Smith has also taken the time to meet regularly with council members, attend city functions, and talk with developers, business owners and residents,” Gonzalez told the Inland Empire Community News.
“He brings good communication and thoughtfulness to our city,” Gonzalez said.
Clouse said some Kearney residents are wondering how someone like Smith, who has spent a substantial amount of time in California, would be attracted to the Cornhusker State.
“He has ties to Nebraska,” Clouse said.
The council will host a reception for the candidates 5:30-7 p.m. in the Family History Center West Wing at the Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St. The public is invited to meet the candidates.
On Wednesday, a special council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Tye & Rowling P.C. L.L.O law office. The meeting will adjourn into executive session so the council can privately interview McDanel and Smith.
Clouse said no timeline has been established on the selection of the next city manager.