Kearney city manager hunt goes public Tuesday, private Wednesday

Mayor Stan Clouse said he’s looking forward to meeting the two finalists and getting to know more about them. Although the council will interview the finalists on Wednesday, Clouse said it’s unknown when the council will decide who will replace retiring City Manager Michael Morgan.

Clouse said with important decisions he prefers to digest what he’s learned before deciding.

“If neither one is the right fit, we’ll keep on looking,” the mayor said.

McDanel and Smith possess different experiences and personalities.

McDanel told the Maryville (Missouri) Forum that he’s honored to be a finalist for the Kearney position and that his contract with Maryville ends this month.

“My existing contract expires on Feb. 28, and performing due diligence on career opportunities is a natural part of the process. With that being said, ‘I remain committed to the city of Maryville and passionate about the initiatives that are underway.’”