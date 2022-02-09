Kearney city manager finalists from Missouri, California

The Kearney City Council has invited two applicants for the city manager’s position to come to Kearney on Tuesday and Feb. 16 to interview for the position. The following candidates are being considered:

— Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville, Missouri since 2012. Prior to that, he was the city administrator of Cherryvale, Kansas, for 2 years. He was an engineering technician for the city of Independence, Missouri for 5 years.

McDanel holds a BS Degree from Northwest Missouri State University and an MPA degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

— William Smith, city manager of Colton, California, since 2015. Prior to that, he served in various roles within the city of Colton, including director of community services, interim deputy city manager and recreation services manager from 2001-15. He served as community services supervisor for the city of Ontario, California for 7 years. Smith has a BS Degree from the University of California-Riverside and an MPA from Bellevue University.