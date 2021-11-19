Kearney City Hall, Buffalo County Courthouse among govt. observing Thanksgiving holiday

KEARNEY — Banks and most government offices, including the Buffalo County Courthouse and offices of the city of Kearney, will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.
Kearney Public Library, the front desk of the Kearney Police Department and Peterson Senior Activity Center also will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The courthouse, city offices and the Peterson Center will reopen Monday.
The Kearney Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Nov. 27.
The Kearney Hub will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will not publish a newspaper that day. The Hub will publish print and online editions on Friday.
