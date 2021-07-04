Kearney City, county offices close on Monday

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Kearney Police Department front desk and the Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Kearney Public Library also will be closed on Sunday.
The Kearney Hub will publish an e-edition on Monday. The newspaper offices will be closed that day and there will be no home delivery of the paper.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.