Kearney City Council will elect mayor, VP on Tuesday

KEARNEY — All three incumbents in the Kearney City Council election — Stan Clouse, Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila — retained their seats in the general election, so there will be no new faces when council members conduct the elected body’s post-election organizational meeting on Tuesday.
Although no new members will be sworn in, Tuesday’s meeting will include the appointment of Kearney’s mayor.
During the organizational meeting, council members will elect one person in the group to be mayor. Clouse has been council president and mayor for the past 14 years, and has served 16 years on the council, but the position is open and other council members can be nominated.
The same is true for the position of vice president, the position 22-year council veteran Randy Buschkoetter now holds.
In addition to Clouse and Buschkoetter, members of the city’s elected governing board and the years they have served are: Lear, 16 years; Nikkila, four years; and, Tami James Moore, two years.
During Tuesday’s organizational session, City Clerk Lauren Brandt will administer the oath of office to Clouse and Lear. Nikkila will be absent, so he will recite his oath on Dec. 15. Later during Tuesday’s meeting, the council will reappoint Brandt as city clerk.
In other business, the council will be asked to reject a bid that exceeds engineer’s estimates for repairs on the Second Avenue overpass. The overpass carries traffic over the Union Pacific Railroad and is a key part of Kearney’s main north-south artery.
Major repairs were planned earlier this year, but the work was delayed because city leaders were uncertain that revenue would be available if the coronavirus pandemic had harmful effects on the Kearney economy.
The sole bid for the overpass repairs, $2,546,952 from Blessing LLC, is 24% more than the engineer’s estimate of $1,946,045.
According to a memo to the council from Assistant Public Works Director Andy Harter, money to fully fund the improvements is not available in this year’s budget.
“With the low bid being 24% over the engineer’s estimate, staff feels that the scope of the project should be reviewed and the current critical needs of the structure only be addressed at this time,” Harter said.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
