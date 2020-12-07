Kearney City Council will elect mayor, VP on Tuesday

KEARNEY — All three incumbents in the Kearney City Council election — Stan Clouse, Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila — retained their seats in the general election, so there will be no new faces when council members conduct the elected body’s post-election organizational meeting on Tuesday.

Although no new members will be sworn in, Tuesday’s meeting will include the appointment of Kearney’s mayor.

During the organizational meeting, council members will elect one person in the group to be mayor. Clouse has been council president and mayor for the past 14 years, and has served 16 years on the council, but the position is open and other council members can be nominated.

The same is true for the position of vice president, the position 22-year council veteran Randy Buschkoetter now holds.

In addition to Clouse and Buschkoetter, members of the city’s elected governing board and the years they have served are: Lear, 16 years; Nikkila, four years; and, Tami James Moore, two years.

During Tuesday’s organizational session, City Clerk Lauren Brandt will administer the oath of office to Clouse and Lear. Nikkila will be absent, so he will recite his oath on Dec. 15. Later during Tuesday’s meeting, the council will reappoint Brandt as city clerk.