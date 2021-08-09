Kearney City Council wants public’s thoughts on $34M indoor sports facility

KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney will be able to share their thoughts about building a large indoor sports facility near the city’s hotel district.
During a public hearing slated for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, the elected officials will gauge the public’s support for a proposal for the city of Kearney to issue not more than $34 million in general obligation bonds. Revenues to retire the bonds would come from two tax sources paid mostly by visitors in Kearney: the current restaurant tax and a state sales tax turnback.
“The council should conduct the public hearing and determine whether or not to submit this issue before the qualified electors of the city of Kearney at a special election scheduled for Dec. 14,” City Manager Michael Morgan said in a memo to council members.
In the memo he explained the primary sources that would be tapped to build the 206,000- to 210,000-square-foot sports facility west of the Younes hotel and hospitality complex in south Kearney.
Here are the two sources Morgan proposes to tap for construction costs:
- State sales tax turnback would cover an estimated 40% of construction costs. It’s estimated the turnback could generate $15 million or more, but under state statue the turnback could not pay for more than half the building costs. New businesses within 600 yards of the sports facility would be part of a special tax district. They would collect state sales taxes, and that revenue would be turned back to Kearney. Provisions for the sales tax turnback are contained in LB39, which is legislation tailored for building sports facilities like the one proposed for Kearney.
- Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax would cover 60% of the remaining construction costs plus interest. The tax currently generates about $1.1 million per year and is paying for the $9 million Patriot Park baseball and softball complex. That debt will be retired before the end of 2022 — about three years early. With voter approval, the tax could be extended to 2042 to help pay for the proposed sports facility. Currently the tax is on food and soft beverages, but adding alcoholic drinks could generate an additional $180,000 annually.
“If you’re a citizen, you’re going to ask, ‘Will my property tax go up?’ and the answer is no,” Morgan said.
Money to cover some of the facility’s operating expenses also have been identified, Morgan said.
Local lodging tax revenues of about $300,000 annually would be provided by the Kearney Visitors Bureau during a 20-year period. That money had been paying an annual subsidy of about $300,000 for the Classic Car Collection. The attraction now is under new ownership and the Visitors Bureau’s commitment is substantially less.
An additional $1 million would be given in private donations at a rate of $50,000 per year — also to help cover operating expenses.
Kearney Hotel operator Paul Younes owns the 15-acre tract where the sports facility would be built. He intends to donate the land for the facility. The tract is west of the lake by the Cunningham’s on the Lake restaurant and within 600 yards of the large Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center that Younes plans to open on Dec. 15.
The state law to aid sports complexes, LB39, allows state sales taxes collected by new hotels and other businesses in a designated district to be used to build sports complexes. A new business capable of generating significant sales tax collections, such as the Crowne Plaza center, must be within 600 yards of the complex.
It’s anticipated that Crowne Plaza will generate an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue for the project.
There is one other funding source that could help provide infrastructure for the sports facility, Morgan said.
CARES Act stimulus funds of $2.6 million could be used to extend utilities to the sports complex and along the newly paved Talmadge Street and Yanney Avenue. When they’re completed, those streets will connect the Yanney Heritage Park area and hotel district along with the sports center.
Jon Garner, a coach with the Kearney Soccer Club and member of the Place to Play Committee, told council members on July 27 when they met two weeks ago the exploding interest in youth and adult sports has created a shortage of places in Kearney where youths and adults can practice, compete and exercise. He said in addition to promoting active, healthy lifestyles, a large sports facility could be an economic engine because it would broaden Kearney’s ability to host large weekend sports events.
After Garner revealed the idea for the sports facility, Councilman Jonathan Nikkila said three facets of the idea are appealing.
First, funding would come from existing sources, most of whom are Kearney visitors. Second, Nikkila said because it would cater to local fitness and sports needs, the facility would be a family attraction for local users and for competitive uses. Third, the facility would be open to all, including walk-in users.
Nikkila said he favors a family attraction, not the casinos that are being planned in cities that are comparable to Kearney in size.
“We’re talking about having no new money coming from the citizens of Kearney,” Nikkila said.
Council members Randy Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear and Tami Moore agreed with Nikkila.
“We’re all for our families and our youth,” Moore said. She said by the time the sports facility opens, Kearney will need another one.
Garner said he has spoken with sports organizers across Nebraska and they are excited that Kearney might provide a centrally located venue. He said representatives of Cornhusker State Games and USA Volleyball also are excited about Kearney’s proposal.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.