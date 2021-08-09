Kearney City Council wants public’s thoughts on $34M indoor sports facility

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s anticipated that Crowne Plaza will generate an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue for the project.

There is one other funding source that could help provide infrastructure for the sports facility, Morgan said.

CARES Act stimulus funds of $2.6 million could be used to extend utilities to the sports complex and along the newly paved Talmadge Street and Yanney Avenue. When they’re completed, those streets will connect the Yanney Heritage Park area and hotel district along with the sports center.

Jon Garner, a coach with the Kearney Soccer Club and member of the Place to Play Committee, told council members on July 27 when they met two weeks ago the exploding interest in youth and adult sports has created a shortage of places in Kearney where youths and adults can practice, compete and exercise. He said in addition to promoting active, healthy lifestyles, a large sports facility could be an economic engine because it would broaden Kearney’s ability to host large weekend sports events.

After Garner revealed the idea for the sports facility, Councilman Jonathan Nikkila said three facets of the idea are appealing.