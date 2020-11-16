Kearney City Council to consider mask ordinance at emergency meeting

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council will conduct an emergency meeting and public hearing Tuesday to consider a temporary mask ordinance for the city.
Tuesday’s meeting follows a presentation last week in which executives of Kearney’s two hospitals told the City Council that the volume of COVID-19 cases is overwhelming nurses and other medical staff members in Kearney. They said the public’s assistance is necessary to avert a public health disaster.
“We need more happening at the community level. We need the public’s help,” said Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center.
In response, the council on Tuesday will hear recommendations from the Kearney Board of Health and then discuss whether to approve a recommended mask ordinance.
According to City Attorney Michael Tye, a proposed emergency ordinance would take effect three days after passage. The ordinance spells out when and where masks would be required, but it doesn’t include restrictions or controls over business operations, except that businesses and public places must post the mask requirement and require masks inside.
“The ordinance requires that individuals age 5 and older use masks or facial coverings and also requires that places that are open to the general public require the use of masks or facial coverings on their premises,” Tye said in a memo to council members. “The ordinance does not close any businesses or restrict their hours of operations.”
The requirements have a number of exceptions. Masks aren’t required in bars or restaurants while someone is eating or drinking or in people’s houses.
Masks would be required for people at a business, event or location that is open to the general public and where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance.
“Individuals at their workplace who are alone in an office, room, a vehicle, the cab of heavy equipment or machinery, or an enclosed work area are not required to wear a mask nor are individuals who are seated at a desk or standing at a stationary workstation, provided that the desk or workstation has a solid plexiglass or plastic barrier installed upon it which cannot be moved,” Tye said.
Violating the mask ordinance carries a $25 penalty and the city attorney would be granted authority to institute actions and seek injunctive relief to comply with the ordinance’s provisions.
Unless the council votes to extend it, the ordinance would expire at 11:59 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021. The city physician is required to provide the council with a monthly report relating to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education and chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney have written letters of support and are asking the council to consider the citywide mask policy.
Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
Board of Health members are Mayor Stan Clouse, Council Vice President Randy Buschkoetter, City Manager Michael Morgan, Police Chief Bryan Waugh and City Physician Robert Messbarger.
The council meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. and will include a public hearing on the proposed mask ordinance.
