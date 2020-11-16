Kearney City Council to consider mask ordinance at emergency meeting

The requirements have a number of exceptions. Masks aren’t required in bars or restaurants while someone is eating or drinking or in people’s houses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks would be required for people at a business, event or location that is open to the general public and where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance.

“Individuals at their workplace who are alone in an office, room, a vehicle, the cab of heavy equipment or machinery, or an enclosed work area are not required to wear a mask nor are individuals who are seated at a desk or standing at a stationary workstation, provided that the desk or workstation has a solid plexiglass or plastic barrier installed upon it which cannot be moved,” Tye said.

Violating the mask ordinance carries a $25 penalty and the city attorney would be granted authority to institute actions and seek injunctive relief to comply with the ordinance’s provisions.

Unless the council votes to extend it, the ordinance would expire at 11:59 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021. The city physician is required to provide the council with a monthly report relating to the outbreak of COVID-19.