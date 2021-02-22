Kearney city council to consider bridge linking Yanney Park, Kenwood neighborhood

KEARNEY — A pedestrian bridge soon will span Kearney Canal and provide Kenwood Elementary School and the school’s neighborhood access to Yanney Heritage Park.

The school is on the east side of the canal and the park is on the west side. Currently, a sidewalk adjacent to the busy, four-lane 11th Street provides access from the Kenwood neighborhood to the park, but that will change when the pedestrian bridge is complete because the bridge will align with Eighth Street.

The $150,000 to $350,000 bridge project is on Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda.

According to Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel and Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, the city is ready to advertise and receive bids for the construction of the bridge. According to a memo from Hellriegel and Hayden, the bridge will be called the Yanney Park-Eighth Street Pedestrian Bridge

The Kearney engineering firm that’s assisting the city with the bridge, Miller & Associates, is requesting approval of the plans and specifications so the bridge can be put out for bids.

Barring weather or other delays the project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1.