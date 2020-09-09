Kearney City Council endorses masks

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council has followed through on a request from a retired hospice nurse, Brad Stephan, and approved a proclamation encouraging residents and visitors of Kearney to wear face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In addressing the City Council four weeks ago, Stephan said a number of factors combine to make mask-wearing an intelligent strategy against illness. Stephan said the approaching fall flu season, combined with the return of students to classrooms and the cooler weather that will push more people indoors where there may be a greater risk of coronavirus make mask wearing important.
The council members voted 5-0 to approve the proclamation. It reads:
Proclamation
Whereas, COVID-19 is a severe acute respiratory illness that can spread through small droplets when individuals breathe out, talk, cough, or sneeze; and
Whereas, COVID-19 continues to be present in the city of Kearney and in Buffalo County, with a recent increase in reported positive cases, not only in our region but in states across the country; and
Whereas, it is critically important to protect the residents, visitors, students and employees in the city of Kearney from the spread of the COVID-19; and
Whereas, the World Health Organization has determined that wearing face shields/coverings or cloth face masks has proven to be one of the most effective means to curb the spread of the COVID-10 virus among persons in public settings; and
Now, therefore, be it resolved that on behalf of the citizens of Kearney, Nebraska, we, in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our community, do hereby encourage the residents of the city of Kearney, as well as visitors to our city, to follow all public health recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19, including the use of face shields/coverings or cloth face masks in public and private areas, when social distancing is not possible or practical.
Dated this 8th day of September, 2020.
Mayor Stanley A. Clouse, Council Member Randy Buschkoetter, Council Member Bruce Lear, Council Member Tami James Moore, Council Member Jonathan Nikkila
Attest: Lauren Brandt, City Clerk Council
