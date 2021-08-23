Kearney City Council could waive fees to remodel downtown buildings

KEARNEY — City Manager Michael Morgan wants to make it a bit less expensive to remodel buildings in downtown Kearney, so he’s proposing that the city no longer charge a fee for building permits in the downtown area.
“As a way to incentivize building remodels within downtown properties, we are requesting the ability to waive building permit fees tied to remodel projects,” Morgan said in a memo to the Kearney City Council. The governing body will consider Morgan’s idea when it meets Tuesday.
According to Morgan’s memo, property owners spend significant funds to renovate their buildings, so eliminating the permit fees would offset the high costs of protecting Kearney’s historic downtown buildings.
The boundaries of the downtown area where permit fees would be waived stretch from 18th Street north to 25th Street. Central Avenue, Kearney’s original main street, would serve as the spine of the no-fee district, which would be about two blocks wide from 18th Street to the Union Pacific Railroad. From the railroad north to 22nd Street, the boundaries would extend three blocks on either side of Central Avenue. From 22nd Street north, the boundaries would be 2½ blocks wide.
“This boundary extends two blocks south of the railroad tracks to ensure the entire downtown area is included,” wrote Morgan. “Remodel fees, including electrical and plumbing permit fees tied to a remodel project, would be waived. New construction building permit fees will not be waived.”
Morgan said there would be no additional cost to the city regarding the proposed policy, but building permit revenues would be reduced. He recommended the City Council adopt his proposal.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider retaining a search firm to assist in hiring Kearney’s next city manager. In addition, the council will accept right-of-way agreements from the owners of property abutting the Kearney canal where manmade rapids will be built to enhance the Kearney water trail.
Mayor Stan Clouse is proposing to hire the Baker Tilley firm to perform executive recruitment services for city manager. Morgan announced in July that he plans to retire in early 2022.
Clouse said for a fee of $27,500 Baker Tilly would develop a candidate profile and define the advertising and marketing strategy; identify qualified candidates, screen them and submit a list of recommended semifinalists to the council. Baker Tilly also would conduct reference checks, academic verifications and criminal/credit history reports, assist with final process/on-site interviews with finalists; and help the council in making an offer.
Clouse said Baker Tilly anticipates recruitment and screening will take six months.
Also on Tuesday, the council will accept the acquisition of eight easements for the Kearney Water Trail. Manmade rapids will be built from Cinema 8, under Second Avenue, to Central Avenue. City Attorney Mike Tye said the property owners granting the easements at no cost to the city are Hamilton Investments, Limited Partnership (Midway), Paul and Tamara Jackson, Kearney Lodging, LLC, (Ramada Inn), Kearney Cinema, LLC, and Paul and Linda Younes.
Tye said statute requires cities of Kearney’s size to conduct a public hearing when they acquire an interest in real property.
The council’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.