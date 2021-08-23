Kearney City Council could waive fees to remodel downtown buildings

Morgan said there would be no additional cost to the city regarding the proposed policy, but building permit revenues would be reduced. He recommended the City Council adopt his proposal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other business Tuesday, the council will consider retaining a search firm to assist in hiring Kearney’s next city manager. In addition, the council will accept right-of-way agreements from the owners of property abutting the Kearney canal where manmade rapids will be built to enhance the Kearney water trail.

Mayor Stan Clouse is proposing to hire the Baker Tilley firm to perform executive recruitment services for city manager. Morgan announced in July that he plans to retire in early 2022.

Clouse said for a fee of $27,500 Baker Tilly would develop a candidate profile and define the advertising and marketing strategy; identify qualified candidates, screen them and submit a list of recommended semifinalists to the council. Baker Tilly also would conduct reference checks, academic verifications and criminal/credit history reports, assist with final process/on-site interviews with finalists; and help the council in making an offer.

Clouse said Baker Tilly anticipates recruitment and screening will take six months.