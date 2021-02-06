Kearney City Council could repeal mask mandate next week

KEARNEY — The mask ordinance that the Kearney City Council approved 5-0 in November at the urging of doctors and nurses could be repealed by Thursday.
“Somebody brought up to me ‘if the numbers are so low that you wouldn’t implement it, then why would you keep it?’” Councilman Randy Buschkoetter said Friday about ending the face covering requirement across the city.
The City Council will hear what Kearneyites think about lifting the ordinance during a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and then decide whether to repeal the mandate.
At least one council member, Tami James Moore, favors keeping the mask ordinance at least until Feb. 23.
“We were bombarded with emails today to keep it,” said Moore, a family science professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “I can’t ignore the science. Masking until everyone is vaccinated is ideal, but I think the best we can hope for is to keep it (mandate) in place until it sunsets on Feb. 23.”
When the council implemented the mask ordinance on Nov. 17, a sunset date of Feb. 23 was built into the law. Repealing the mandate on Thursday would end the ordinance two weeks earlier than originally planned.
In mid-November hospital executives and Dr. Robert Messbarger, the city’s physician, reported that medical facilities were being overrun by COVID-19 patients. The hospital leaders said exhausted caregivers saw no end to the crisis and urged the council to mandate face coverings.
“I’m in favor of the public doing what is right to help us slow the spread of the virus,” Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center, told the council in November.
Informed on Friday that the council would consider repealing the mask ordinance two weeks early, Calhoun said, “We are grateful for the community’s support to follow safe practices, which includes masking in public. These measures have helped us reduce the spread of COVID 19, as well as influenza.”
Buschkoetter said he has not talked with Messbarger about lifting the mask ordinance, but he said the mandate appears to have done what the council hoped it would do. “The hospitals here in town were overtaxed in November, but they’re significantly better.”
Statistics support Buschkoetter’s observation.
On Friday, Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10. Those numbers contrast figures from late-November, when COVID cases were peaking locally. At the time the mask ordinance was implemented, there were almost 60 COVID cases in the two hospital’s daily reports.
Statewide, hospitalizations have declined dramatically. In mid-December when COVID was peaking in Nebraska, cases were in the 900s, but on Friday they were fewer than 300.
As city physician, Messbarger has provided the council and city manager with monthly COVID-19 reports. They contain state and Buffalo County new case rates, positive test rates, seven-day rolling average and hospitalizations from Good Sam and KRMC.
Buschkoetter said Nebraska’s vastly improved numbers prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts last week to ease restrictions, allowing restaurants and bars that serve food to operate at 100% capacity. Previously they were held to 75%.
Buschkoetter and Moore said they’ve heard from numerous constituents about the mask ordinance.
So has Councilman Jonathan Nikkila. “The mandate is coming to an end and people have been coming to me from all angles on it.”
Nikkila declined to comment on ending the mandate early. “I want to hold my powder for the hearing. I want to be careful about how I approach the issue.”
Attempts on Friday to reach Mayor Stan Clouse and Councilman Bruce Lear were unsuccessful.
“It’s been a mixed bag,” Buschkoetter said about feedback he’s received. “There isn’t any one policy that’s going to make everyone happy.”
Moore said masking has helped to protect residents who, because of their jobs, have no choice but to risk being infected.
“My preference is that everyone is protected (with vaccinations) before they are forced into being exposed. I just don’t see any compelling reason to end it (the mask mandate) prematurely,” Moore said.
Buschkoetter was optimistic about Tuesday’s hearing and the council’s actions on the mandate.
“I don’t want to speak for anybody, but I have the sense they’re for it (ending the mask mandate),” he said.
Tuesday’s hearing is open to the public and begins at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St. At 5:30 p.m., the regular council meeting will follow the mask ordinance proceedings.