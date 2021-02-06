Kearney City Council could repeal mask mandate next week

KEARNEY — The mask ordinance that the Kearney City Council approved 5-0 in November at the urging of doctors and nurses could be repealed by Thursday.

“Somebody brought up to me ‘if the numbers are so low that you wouldn’t implement it, then why would you keep it?’” Councilman Randy Buschkoetter said Friday about ending the face covering requirement across the city.

The City Council will hear what Kearneyites think about lifting the ordinance during a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and then decide whether to repeal the mandate.

At least one council member, Tami James Moore, favors keeping the mask ordinance at least until Feb. 23.

“We were bombarded with emails today to keep it,” said Moore, a family science professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “I can’t ignore the science. Masking until everyone is vaccinated is ideal, but I think the best we can hope for is to keep it (mandate) in place until it sunsets on Feb. 23.”

When the council implemented the mask ordinance on Nov. 17, a sunset date of Feb. 23 was built into the law. Repealing the mandate on Thursday would end the ordinance two weeks earlier than originally planned.