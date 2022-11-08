Kearney City Council candidates hoping for good news

KEARNEY — The stay-at-home mother in her second race for the Kearney City Council said today that, win or lose, she hopes her campaign spurs Kearney residents to think hard about giving back to their community.

“My goal was to get others involved and active. If I can do that, then others can get involved in little ways,” said Mercadies Damratowski, who conducted mostly a door-to-door, word-of-mouth campaign.

“I also did a couple of candidate forums and was on KGFW Radio’s Talk of the Town,” she said.

One of the high spots of her second shot at public office, Damratowski said, was watching her 4-year-old daughter, Cora, tagging along as she went door-knocking.

“Cora actually helped me plant signs. She came to every house where we dropped off signs,” Damratowski said.

Other Kearney City Council candidates, Tami James Moore and Randy Buschkoetter, both were running for reelection. Kearney’s five-member governing board had two open seats in this election.

Like Damratowski, Buschkoetter said he considers his time on the council as community service. Buschkoetter has been on the council 24 years. This go-round he was running for his seventh four-year term.

Moore was campaigning for her second four-year term.

Like Buschkoetter and Damratowski, Moore has issues that are important to her, such as Kearney’s housing shortage and diversifying the representation on the city’s volunteer boards.

Moore said when she was elected four years ago she was ready to address her pet issues, however, the 2019 flood, COVID-19 pandemic and airline challenges commanded much of the council’s attention.

She said some disappointing factors prompted her to keep her campaign low key.

“So many people threw their integrity under the bus,” she said about attacks against candidates for the Kearney Board of Education and Board of Directors of Nebraska Public Power District.

“What bothered me the most is that so much of the money came from out of the community,” Moore said. “They have no business messing with Kearney. It has really shattered our community. Everybody seems to be so tied up in the fear mongering and dirt slinging.”

Buschkoetter said air service continues to be a challenge for the city of Kearney. Almost one year ago, SkyWest Airlines announced a chronic pilot shortage was forcing it to pull out of Kearney and 30 other rural communities that tap federal subsidies to provide commuter air service. Kearney landed Denver Air Connection to replace SkyWest, but the pilot shortage continues as Denver Air gets established serving Kearney.

Buschkoetter said the city of Kearney’s expert on air service, Michael Morgan, also is Kearney’s city manager. Earlier this year Morgan was set to retire, but, when the city manager search came up short, he agreed to remain at the helm.

Buschkoetter said sitting on the council is a time commitment. It takes time preparing for the twice-a-month meetings, and he’s bound to bump into Kearney residents while running errands at the grocery store. Talking with constituents takes time, but it’s a good way to learn what’s on people’s minds, Buschkoetter said.

Damratowski agreed with Buschkoetter. She said knowing what people are thinking and talking about is important, but it also is important for Kearney residents to know what’s happening in their community.

Kearney’s housing shortage is a tough challenge, Damratowski said. One of the solutions she’s proposed is teaching residents to take care of their housing. When properties are allowed to run down, it puts the city farther behind in providing decent housing, Damratowski said.

If she loses, Damratowski would like to launch a mentorship program like Big Brothers, Big Sisters or Teammates.

“I benefited from one of those programs. I had a big sister when I was in first grade,” she said.

Buschkoetter said if he were to lose, “then I’ll have to find something else to do with my Tuesdays.”

Damratowski said she was hoping voters would give her an opportunity on the council.

“I’m nervous. It’s my second rodeo, but it means a little more. I hope I win, but I don’t want to be disappointed,” she said.