Kearney City Council approves temporary mask mandate

Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center, reiterated his call for the mask ordinance. “I’m in favor of the public doing what is right to help us slow the spread of the virus.”

The council’s approval followed a meeting today of the Kearney Board of Health in which members discussed the proposed ordinance. The council then conducted an emergency meeting and public hearing in which 17 people spoke in opposition to the ordinance and five supported it.

The ordinance will expire at 11:59 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021; however, the council can extend the ordinance.

Hastings and Grand Island are considering similar ordinances.

Clouse said he received 175 messages prior to today’s meeting. Most were in favor of the mask requirement, he said.

The city physician will be required to provide the council with a monthly report relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.

According to City Attorney Michael Tye, the ordinance spells out when and where masks would be required, but it doesn’t include restrictions or controls over business operations, except that businesses and public places must post the mask requirement and require masks inside.