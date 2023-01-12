Kearney City Council approves Family Advocacy Network $100K fund request

KEARNEY – Kearney City Council Tuesday unanimously approved funding for Family Advocacy Network to assist with the purchase of new furnishings and technology for FAN’s new facility.
The request was made by FAN in December, explained City Manager Michael Morgan.
“We have been working with FAN, been involved in lots of discussions over the years for new facilities,” Morgan said at Tuesday’s meeting.
FAN, currently located at 106 E. 31st St., is moving to a new facility at 507 E. 26th St.
The facility will cost roughly $3.5 million, FAN Executive Director Jamie Vetter reported.
FAN requested $100,000 from the city for office furniture and some technology.
The current site for the child advocacy center, which serves 14 counties in Central Nebraska, was two apartments that had been converted into one office, with roughly 2,500 square feet, said Vetter.
People are also reading…
“When we served 150 to 250 kids, families, a year, that was adequate space,” she said. “We are now around 700 a year, plus about 50 adults a year we’re serving. The space isn’t adequate and hasn’t been for years.”
The site on 26th Street boasts about 9,400 square feet.
“(It) will allow us to have four interview rooms that we can run simultaneously for cases. It will allow us to have confidential meeting rooms for our families to be able to meet with law enforcement, victim witness advocates, whoever’s involved with that case,” said Vetter. “We don’t have any of that right now.”
She added, “We need to be doing better for families, and where we’re at isn’t best.”
The new facility will also feature a “triage center” for when a child is being placed into foster care, which she described as “a family room” that separates kids from the work being done by a Health & Human Services employee to facilitate the transition.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh lauded FAN and its services, saying they are a benefit to law enforcement and keep victims from being “revictimized” through the judicial process.
“I will tell you, in the facility they currently have, they’re doing a wonderful job, so I think the expectations are going to be enhanced tenfold,” he said. “We need this. Unfortunately, we need this. But we need this in a great way.”
Funding will come from special sales tax via a land sale agreement also approved by the council Tuesday (see below).
In other business:
Land sale to Prataria
Council approved Ordinance 8618, authorizing the deed of sale for a tract of land at Patriot Industrial Park to Prataria Ventures, a division of Chief Industries.
The purchase agreement for the 4.38 acres was approved by council on Dec. 20.
The agreement was for $326,975 for roughly 1.5 lots near Kearney Regional Airport.
Prataria, a subsidiary of Chief Industries, intends to construct a building on the property, City Manager Morgan told Kearney Hub, likely a “distribution or a related storage facility.”
Brandt subdivision
Three public hearings were held for the Brandt subdivision, including: an amendment to the Land Use Map of the city Comprehensive Plan from low density residential to rural estates and agriculture; rezoning from District AG Agricultural District to District RR-1 (Rural Standards); and a final plat for the 33.73 acres.
The subdivision is located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street.
Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The application was submitted by Miller & Associates on behalf of James Gregory Brandt Jr. and Lucas C. Brandt, as well as Reed A. Miller.
Following the passing of Greg Brandt Sr., his sons inherited the lots and are redividing the ground, which was originally platted as six lots.
There were no comments from the public, and the council unanimously approved all proposed changes.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…
I suppose you never feel more humbled than after receiving a second chance at life. Roger Petersen opened up to describe his seven-year journe…
Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …
I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…
Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…