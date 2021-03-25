 Skip to main content
Kearney City Council approves Compute North's computer power expansion
Kearney City Council approves Compute North's computer power expansion

A Minnesota company that helps cryptocurrency traders and firms researching artificial intelligence is putting Kearney, Nebraska on the map for high tech companies.

Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates Engineering in Kearney is working with the Minnesota company to expand its services. Compute North received the Kearney City Council’s approval Tuesday to nearly triple its computer power at Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing tech park.

When Compute North launched its $7.3 million data center two years ago, it had a 20-megawatts capacity. That’s nearly equal to 20 percent of Kearney’s electrical demand.

Compute North plans to add additional computers at Tech oNE Crossing to increase its computing power to 90 megawatts.

Compute North also operates data centers in Texas and South Dakota. The company came to Kearney because of low electrical rates and reliable energy from Nebraska Public Power District. Compute North’s customers also are excited about Kearney’s 11-acre solar farm — the largest in Nebraska.

As Compute North and Tech oNE Crossing grow, they’ll boost Kearney’s profile, Bennett said

