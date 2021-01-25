Kearney city, Buffalo County offices closed Monday for winter storm

KEARNEY - All city of Kearney and Buffalo County offices are closed Monday due to the winter storm.

The closing includes Kearney City Hall and the Buffalo County Courthouse.

The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces the following changes will be in effect for trash collection and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, due to the impending inclement weather.

The recycling center and landfill will be closed on Monday.

Residential Collection:

• Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection, which will remain on schedule.

• Recycling will be collected on schedule.

** Please have the container at the curb by 7:00 a.m. for collection.

Commercial Collection:

• Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday, January 26.

• Recycling collection scheduled for Friday, January 29 will remain on schedule.