Kearney city boards have opportunities for volunteer service

KEARNEY — The terms of members serving on various volunteer advisory boards for the city of Kearney will be expiring on July 31, according to City Clerk Lauren Brandt.

She said in a city of Kearney press release that as the terms expire it will provide opportunities for Kearney residents to serve on the following:

• Advisory Board of Park & Recreation Commissioners

• Airport Advisory Board

• Board of Adjustment

• Community Redevelopment Authority

• Downtown Improvement Board

• Golf Advisory Board

• Kearney Housing Agency

• Library Advisory Board

• Planning Commission

Individuals who are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of the boards can fill out an expression of interest form and return to the city clerk.

The form must be completed to be considered for an appointment.

Forms and more information are available at the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St., or on the city’s website, at cityofkearney.org, under Boards and Commissions. Brandt is available to answer questions. She can be reached at 308-233-3216 or email at lbrandt@kearneygov.org.

