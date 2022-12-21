 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney cirty offices will observe holidays

Kearney city closing for holidays

City of Kearney offices and many services will be closed for Christmas and New Year's holidays.

 CITY OF KEARNEY, COURTESY

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk, and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

All offices, including Kearney Public Library, will reopen on Tuesday. Additionally, city of Kearney offices, Kearney Police Department front desk, and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Kearney Public Library will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

