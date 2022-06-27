Kearney Cinema 8 unveils repaired lobby; owner thrilled by progress in storm recovery

KEARNEY — Normally the good news has come in dribbles during the two years since a deluge and violent wind storm wrecked Cinema 8 Theater.

This go-round is different.

Bobby Wilson has let loose with a deluge, informing movie lovers the recovery from the July 9, 2020, is rapidly proceeding.

“Update. Big things are happening,!” Wilson told Facebook followers on Friday. “Construction is swiftly moving forward. It won’t be long until the all-new Kearney Cinema 8 reopens. Here is a sneak preview of our beautiful new lobby. We appreciate your patience!”

Wilson said he felt excited to finally be able to tell his patrons some good news.

“It’s going to be really nice. It will look totally new,” he said about his eight-plex theater near the hotel district in south Kearney.

On Friday, Wilson posted a photo of his theater’s rebuilt lobby.

“I feel a whole lot more positive,” he said in a phone interview.

Although the lobby is ready for action, some major elements of the theater still need attention. Wilson said the theater’s 1,100 seats will be replaced, but because of supply chain disruptions, he still is waiting for the new seats.

Likewise, there are new projectors coming from overseas along with an updated sound equipment. “They’re state of the art and the newest equipment they have.”

Wilson couldn’t predict how soon his theater will reopen, but said much of it depends upon how soon he receives the fixture — such as the 1,100 seats — and equipment to complete the repairs.

“The supply chain, everything is delayed. A lot of the companies we’re working with, they’re struggling,” he said.

Wilson has been working with contractors and suppliers since July 9, 2020, when a wind and rain storm severely damaged his theater and sent audience members and crew scrambling for safety.

High winds peeled away the roof and then rainwater gushed into the theater. Wilson and his employees herded their audience to a safe spot in the inner part of the building and prevented any injuries, but they couldn’t prevent damage to the theater.

In March he said, “I wish I had some solid answers about when the theater will be reopening. As soon as I have something solid to talk about I’ll call you.”