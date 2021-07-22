Kearney Cinema 8 targets Thanksgiving reopening after July 9 scare, drenching

KEARNEY — Owner Bobby Wilson was working with insurance adjusters Wednesday to determine the extent of damage from the July 9 windstorm that ripped away Cinema 8’s roof and sent 50 audience members and staff scrambling for safety.

“We had two movies running. We asked people to go to the hallways to get away from the glass windows until the storm passed. It was something else,” Wilson said. “The noise from the roof was pretty amazing, but everybody cooperated, and then came the smell of gas.”

It’s been a little more than two weeks since the storm uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and inundated low spots across Kearney, but Wilson said he’s still trying to get a handle on what he needs to do to get his eight-screen theater back in action.

“It got damaged pretty bad,” he said. “There’s major damage inside and outside the building.”

The signs at the main entrance and marquee read “closed.” There’s no set date to reopen, but Wilson said he’s tentatively shooting for Thanksgiving.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}