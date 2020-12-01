 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney churches schedule Blue Christmas services

Kearney churches schedule Blue Christmas services

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two area churches are planning Blue Christmas services to comfort and support those who are not ready to celebrate Christmas. Prayers, readings and music will be included.

First United Methodist Church at 4500 Linden Drive will have a Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2412 W. 56th St. will have a Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Dec. 13. Masks are strongly encouraged.

These quiet, contemplative services are for anyone who is hurting, sad, grieving, coping with financial problems or who has suffered an emotional loss, whether due to COVID-19 or not, and any other reason. Attendees do not need to be church members.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News