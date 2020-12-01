Kearney churches schedule Blue Christmas services

KEARNEY — Two area churches are planning Blue Christmas services to comfort and support those who are not ready to celebrate Christmas. Prayers, readings and music will be included.

First United Methodist Church at 4500 Linden Drive will have a Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2412 W. 56th St. will have a Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Dec. 13. Masks are strongly encouraged.

These quiet, contemplative services are for anyone who is hurting, sad, grieving, coping with financial problems or who has suffered an emotional loss, whether due to COVID-19 or not, and any other reason. Attendees do not need to be church members.