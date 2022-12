KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St. will offer a Blue Christmas prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The service is for people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, going through a significant lifestyle change or are facing the holidays alone.

Attendees will pray, sing and share memories. The service is open to anyone who is in need of comfort during the Christmas season, including those who are not church-goers.

For more information, call the church at 308-236-9171.