KEARNEY — Parishioners at St. George Orthodox Christian Church have enormous hearts.

Bishop Neophytos Kongai, the bishop of Eldoret and Northern Kenya, agrees. This weekend, he will visit them to express gratitude for their support of a girls’ boarding school he founded in Kenya four years ago.

Since 2019, St. George parishioners have sponsored girls who attend St. Anthony Orthodox Girls Secondary School. They continue to hold pancake breakfasts and yard sales to benefit the students.

“This is a great church. It may not be the wealthiest church, but they have the biggest hearts,” Mother Johanna, a nun from Weatherby, Missouri, who helped launch the project, said.

Mother Johanna

The story begins with Mother Johanna, who lives at Holy Archangel Michael and All Angels Skete in Weatherby. Some St. George members often visit that monastery. “It is a beautiful place on 80 acres of woods with a vineyard and lots of trails,” Father Christopher Morris, pastor at St. George, said.

Nearly a decade ago, Mother Johanna was curious about missionary work but cautious, too. “I didn’t want to be just a white person going to Africa,” she said.

As she pondered her visit, she met Kongai, who had been educated in the U.S. and in 2015 had been named the first bishop in the new Kenyan diocese of Nyeri and Mount Kenya. Finding him to be “an impressive spiritual man,” she decided that connecting with him would provide a safe way for her to go to Kenya. Her superiors granted her permission to make the trip.

In 2017, with his blessing, Mother Johanna visited orphanages and a school and found herself changed. “I knew I wanted to go back,” she said. She did, many times.

Kongai had dreamed of building a girls’ school, so in 2019, he asked Mother Johanna if she would help raise money for a school that would be built behind the new diocesan center.

The need for a girls’ school was critical. “It’s been very difficult to get girls to come. Kenya believes in education, but girls come from very poor areas and are needed to help out at home, so boys get to school a lot easier than girls do," she said. "But the bishop wanted a boarding school, and he needed sponsorships.”

Finding sponsors

Mother Johanna traveled to many U.S. places, including St. George in Kearney, to find people to sponsor teachers and 140 female students. “I went wherever I had friends, and that included Kearney. I knew Father Christopher, too,” she said.

She visited Kearney in December 2019. By the end of that evening, parishioners had offered to sponsor nine students at $360 each.

It didn’t stop there. In April 2021, individual sponsorships of students became available. St. George members are now sponsoring 15 students at $400 each. The total value of those gifts is $6,000.

Mother Johanna provided each sponsor with the names and pictures of the girls they sponsor, along with their families. “We see them and pray for them,” she said.

In Christmas 2021, St. George parishioners sent letters to the girls and received many replies.

“Students all know who their sponsors are,” Mother Johanna said. ”I go back and pray for them, and I pray for sponsors, too.”

Separate fundraisers continued. In December 2021, a parish-wide Christmas collection raised $731 for the school. A breakfast in February 2020 raised $2,600, and one this past February brought in nearly $1,800. Early in June, the church raised $1,500 at a garage sale. That money will be given to the bishop this weekend.

So far, St. George has contributed at least $14,364, and likely more, Levi Hadley, a church member, said.

“Folks in Kearney sure stepped up. It was really amazing," Mother Johanna said.

Changed lives

Kongai recruited students by visiting all the churches in the diocese and setting up an application process.

“Many girls come from villages that have no running water or electricity,” Mother Johanna said. “When the girls first arrived, I was there handing out uniforms. The parents were very excited.”

She said the school is thriving. It was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but teachers went to pupils’ homes so they could keep learning.

“The girls really flourished due to the effort of the teachers and the guidance of the bishop. The school keeps growing each year. The bishop said, ‘I can’t turn away young saints,’” she said.

This fall, five of the students will sit for national exams. If they pass, they will get a government subsidy to go on to the university.

Bishop’s visit

Recently, Kongai was transferred and is no longer serving in the area where the school is located, but he has not forgotten the generosity of St. George parishioners. He will thank them for their support this weekend.

Events include a greeting of the bishop and Saturday evening vespers at 5 p.m., followed by a parish-wide meal. He will attend Sunday services at 8:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., and he will be a guest at lunch following the 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy.

Born in 1970 in Kesengei village in Kenya, the bishop received a master's degree in theological studies and a master’s degree in theology from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 2005. He then returned to Kenya.

Sarah Fothergill, the St. George youth ministry coordinator, is the liaison between the bishop and the school, and the church.

“This connection is a blessing,” Fothergill said. “Someone might ask, ‘Why Kenya?’ Personally, my life has been changed by making this personal connection with Orthodox people across the globe. I pray for the girls. Their lives are changing because of what God has given us, and we are giving back to God through the girls.”

Fothergill taught middle school in Kearney and is now teaching students online via St. Rafael School, which provides a classical education in the Orthodox tradition.

“Education is extremely important. When Mother Johanna told us Kenyan girls are expected to stay home and cook and clean and run the farm, I realized this school can help lift families out of poverty. It really touched our hearts,” she said.

“The girls never would have made it without the schools. He has been handed a huge project, so it’s really important to keep sponsoring,” she added.

Morris said his congregation was “very moved” by the project. “Without the financial support, these girls would likely not be able to receive an education,” he said.

“By giving just a little, we could help so much,” he said. “It has been wonderful to see the dedication and generosity from so many in our little congregation sponsoring and praying for these girls."

He added, “Even more importantly, we know that they are praying for us, so we are receiving 100 times back from them for what little we are giving.”