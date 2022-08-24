Kearney charts $7.9M in street work for 2023

KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023.

Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects were reviewed during Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting. In addition to projects on the one-year street plan, Director of Public Works Andrew Harter reviewed projects on the six-year list.

Including proposed projects on the one-year plan helps to ensure funds for the projects are budgeted, while the six-year plan helps city leaders look ahead to future needs and begin setting aside funds for expensive but necessary projects.

Among six-year projects, for example, are plans to expand the three-lane 30th Avenue overpass to accommodate growth in southwest Kearney. The six-year plan also proposes a pair of costly but necessary storm sewer projects.

According to a memo to the council from Harter, Tuesday’s review of the one- and six-year plans is scheduled in advance of a Sept. 13 public hearing, so community members may share their thoughts on the street plans before the council’s final approval.

Proposed projects on the one-year plan total $7,873,000. The total for the six-year plan is $15,204,000.

One-year plan

Project name, location, type and estimated cost:

2021 part 5 — Talmadge St. and Yanney Ave., city, $2.6 million.

Second St. — 300 feet west of 11th Ave. to 15th Ave. city, $950,000.

15th Ave. — Talmadge St. to Second St., city, $350,000.

56th St. imp. — Turning lanes at 56th St. and Ave. N, city, $1.1 million.

28th St. imp. — 28th St., Ave. I-L, 800 feet, city, $797,000.

Fountain Hills — 54th St., 11th Ave. to 17th Ave., developer, $861,000.

Fountain Hills — 15th Ave., 575 ft. south of 56th St. to 54th St., developer, $265,000.

Second St. — 11th Ave. to 300 ft. west of 11th Ave., developer, $270,000.

11th Ave. — Talmadge St. to First St., developer, $680,000.

Six-year plan

Project name, location, type and estimated cost:

18th St. imp. — 18th St. from Central Ave. to First Ave. — storm, city, $1,164,000.

First Ave. imp. — First Ave. from 18th St. to S. Railroad St. — storm, city, $2.3 million.

30th Ave. imp. — 30th Ave. bridge expansion, city, $2.1 million.

39th St. imp. — 39th St. from 17th Ave. to 22nd Ave., city, $2.2 million.

Ave. A imp. — Ave. A from 31st St. to 35th St., 1,280 ft., city, $1,320,000.

39th St. imp. — 39th St., from 500 ft. west of Ave. R to Ave. X, city, $2 million.

16th St. imp. — 16th St. from Fifth Ave. to Ninth Ave., 1,500 ft., city, $1,340,000.

16th St. imp. — 16th St. from First Ave. to Fifth Ave., 1,500 ft., city, $1,400,000.

30th St. imp. — 30th St. from Ave. E to Ave. I, 1,330 ft., city, $1,380,000.