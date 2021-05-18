Kearney Chamber wins new resiliency award after flood, pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce has been named recipient of the Resiliency in the Face of Adversity Award by the Mid-America Chamber Executives.

The organization represents chamber executives in the six-state region of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Awards were presented for Digital Campaign of the Year, Event of the Year, Executive of the Year, Public Policy of the Year, Resiliency in the Face of Adversity and Publication of the Year.

The Resiliency in the Face of Adversity award recognizes a chamber for adapting to an uncertain environment by implementing a new way of doing things such as events, programs, projects, sponsorships, daily activities, etc., and being resilient when faced with adversity.

The Kearney Chamber was selected as the award winner for its comprehensive response to the double-whammy of flooding followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The months-long campaign comprised of the KAEFER fund, Kearney Strong COVID Information Site, STIK Program and STAY Kearney Program set the Kearney Chamber apart from other award nominees.

The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is the first chamber to receive this new award from the MACE organization.