Kearney Chamber: Not worried about Grand Island casino, Target store

KEARNEY – Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce anticipates 2023 to be a strong year.

“Our business community is tried and tested over the last few years,” KACC President Derek Rusher told Kearney Hub. “We’ve had different events in our community and things that were out of our control. Between a flood and a pandemic, maybe a recession, our business community continues to thrive and be resilient through all of that.”

Rusher resists using the word “pivot,” saying it’s over-used, and instead lauds that Kearney businesses have “improved ... to become more efficient.”

“They’ve improved their marketing, especially their digital marketing,” he said. “I see what we’ve done through what people call maybe not the best years, and our business community continues to thrive because of all those factors.”

There are many exciting prospects in 2023 for Kearney and its surrounding communities.

South Kearney, along Interstate-80, already boasts a growing hospitality industry, including hotels and restaurants, and will soon feature the Indoors Sports Complex.

“That area down there is going to have a lot of traffic, which is great for business,” said Rusher. “It’s going to bring natural traffic through the community, and I think it’s going to be key for our businesses to continue to market to those visitors.”

Downtown Kearney and its Second Avenue corridor is booming.

“There’s lots of great businesses that are popping in, and if one closes another one fills it, it seems like,” said Rusher. “There’s not a ton of open buildings, which is great, and if there is, there’s plans to put a new business there. Or if there’s an empty lot, you’re seeing that happen, as well.”

University Village is seeing exciting growth, and Rusher said University of Nebraska Kearney is “vital to our community.”

“You’ve got a tennis facility that’s opened in the past year. You continue to have apartments and housing, which we all know in Kearney we need more housing,” he said. “That’s still a need, because they’re full and they’re building more. You continue to see construction around that area.”

He added, “Anytime you can see cranes in the air and things like that, that’s exciting.”

In some peer communities, a mall might be struggling or even closing, said Rusher.

In Kearney, though, Hilltop Mall and the north shopping district are “doing really well.”

“You’ve seen our mall transition with a lot of different stores and storefronts, but it’s doing outstanding, along with that whole north shopping district,” he said.

Rusher lauded Kearney for its “diverse business community.”

“There’s lot of options,” he said. “We’ve got about everything you would need, so there’s no reason to shop elsewhere or go online.”

Kearney is not concerned with neighboring Grand Island getting a new casino resort soon, with a temporary casino already open.

Also, KACC is not worried about Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall planning a major revitalization that could potentially include a new Target retail store.

“Kearney has decided to focus on health and wellness and youth sports. That was shown by Kearney declining to have a casino,” said Rusher. “There’s a market there, and it’s good for business. It’s great for the hospitality industry. That’s going to be Kearney’s niche.”

He added, “Kearney is going to focus on Kearney, and not so much of what’s going on around us.”

Friendly competition is good, emphasized Rusher.

“It’s great where communities are growing,” he said. “Last I heard, there wasn’t a county west of Buffalo County growing, and that’s a concern for Nebraska. We want all of our communities to do well. We want the state of Nebraska to do well, because when Nebraska does well, that’s good for Kearney. What’s good for Grand Island could be good for Kearney.”

Kearney also has unique competitive advantages, such as many local stores and a focus on quality customer service, said Rusher.

The city, too, serves as a regional hub for central and western Nebraska, hosting meetings, conventions and large events.

“Each community can find their niche and what they want to do and how they want to develop strategically, and we’ve done that,” said Rusher.

Kearney’s success could not be achieved without strong local support.

“Our local community, the Kearney area residents, do a great job of supporting our local businesses,” said Rusher. “We love it when visitors come to our community to support our businesses, as well.”

For more information about Kearney Chamber services, visit kearneycoc.org.