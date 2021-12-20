Kearney Chamber Envoys give gifts to 11 families in need

KEARNEY — Each year the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Envoys “adopt” one family for the Christmas season. This year, the volunteers were able to help 11 families.
The group works with Kearney Public Schools social workers to identify children and families who are in need. The Envoys will provide gifts and a Christmas meal.
“The social workers, when they nominate the family, they give a brief summary of the situation. They tell us how many are in the family, their ages and gender,” said Trish Olson, Envoys Christmas Committee chairperson.
The Envoys will look over the nominees and choose one family to help that season. However, in recent years, individual members have used their personal resources to help more families. One year they were able to help three families.
This year they had more volunteers willing to help than nominated families, so Olson had to reach out to KPS for more nominations of people they could help. The Envoys were able to help 10 additional families this year.
Michelle Lewis has been a member of the Envoys for about 30 years. One particular family stood out to Lewis, and she chose to help them. Lewis and fellow Envoy Kim Triplett sent out messages to some friends — who are not members of the Envoys — about the situation. Lewis, Triplett, Kim Brumbaugh, Deb Wirth and Ana Post all pitched in to help this family.
“Us ladies opened our hearts to (them),” Lewis said.
Members of the families picked up their gifts Friday at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and many were overwhelmed by everything they received. When one young woman saw a laundry basket overflowing with presents, she asked if it was all for her including the basket. A mother gave Olson an enormous hug, thanking her for all the Envoys had done.
“This is a reassurance for me that we are doing something right for someone,” Olson said. “We are all called to love each other, and we are all called to help each other. When you learn of somebody in need, you don’t ask questions. You just help them.”
Lewis realized the needs may extend beyond the holiday season. She has encouraged the family she helped to stay in touch so she can help any way she can.
“Whether it be at Christmas or in the middle of the summer, if there is someone in need why not share it? Why not bring a smile to them?” she said.