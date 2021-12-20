Kearney Chamber Envoys give gifts to 11 families in need

KEARNEY — Each year the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Envoys “adopt” one family for the Christmas season. This year, the volunteers were able to help 11 families.

The group works with Kearney Public Schools social workers to identify children and families who are in need. The Envoys will provide gifts and a Christmas meal.

“The social workers, when they nominate the family, they give a brief summary of the situation. They tell us how many are in the family, their ages and gender,” said Trish Olson, Envoys Christmas Committee chairperson.

The Envoys will look over the nominees and choose one family to help that season. However, in recent years, individual members have used their personal resources to help more families. One year they were able to help three families.

This year they had more volunteers willing to help than nominated families, so Olson had to reach out to KPS for more nominations of people they could help. The Envoys were able to help 10 additional families this year.