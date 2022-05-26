Kearney Cemetery needs public's help setting Memorial Day flags

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney cemetery officials invite the public to help raise the parade of flags and small flags on the veterans’ graves beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday. Casket flags and small flags will be picked up and stored starting at 4 p.m. Monday. All help is welcome.

Cemetery staff would like to remind people to not bring out flowers for the Memorial Weekend until Friday to allow time for preparation of the grounds.

Flowers will need to be removed by June 6.