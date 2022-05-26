 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney Cemetery needs public's help setting Memorial Day flags

  • 0
Memorial Day decorations at Kearney Cemetery

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney cemetery officials invite the public to help raise the parade of flags and small flags on the veterans’ graves beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday. Casket flags and small flags will be picked up and stored starting at 4 p.m. Monday. All help is welcome.

Cemetery staff would like to remind people to not bring out flowers for the Memorial Weekend until Friday to allow time for preparation of the grounds.

Flowers will need to be removed by June 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News