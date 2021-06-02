Kearney Cemetery gates to be rededicated Monday

KEARNEY — Fort Kearney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the Kearney Cemetery Memorial Gates at 4 p.m. Monday.

The gates originally were built in 1926 and dedicated in March 1927.

City officials and DAR members will participate.

In 2018-19, current Fort Kearney members and Kearney citizens donated funds to rebuild the gates to their original beauty last year. The gates were completed in May 2020.

A rededication ceremony was put on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.

The event on June 14 will include DAR Historic Preservation recognition and awards, and replacing the time capsule found during the demolition of the original gates. Included with the original time capsule items, digitized and archived by UNK, will be items collected by the current DAR membership and citizens.