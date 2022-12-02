Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2

Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2.

The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves.

“Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”

On Oct. 11, Kearney City Council accepted a bid for Phase 2 of the north addition project from Diamond Engineering Company for $164,253.40.

Phase 1 involved landscaping and dirt work for the site at 4400 I Ave., and putting in a storm drain system.

Phase 2 will create new roads at the cemetery. There are going to be two north/south roads and two east/west roads, said Baye.

“They’re going to pour the roads in the spring sometime,” he said.

Phase 3 starts in fall 2023, with the installation of an irrigation pump and irrigation system. The final phase in fall 2024 involves seeding and planting trees, and setting markings pin.

The city’s goal is to be open by spring 2025, said Baye.

The expansion should last the city “another 35 years, before they have to do another expansion.”

The project has been going well so far.

“All projects have their own challenges. Not any more than usual, but it’s been a lot of work,” said Baye.

The last time there was an expansion was roughly 20 years ago.

It is time for a new addition, said Baye.

“It’s just needed to give a place for citizens to pick a place out where you get several together if you want to for families,” he said.

Growth at the cemetery is meeting the city’s expectations.

“The city’s growth is catching up with the funeral rates and everything,” said Baye. “When I started here in ‘84, we averaged about 140 funerals a year, and now we’re at about 155.”