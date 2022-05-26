Kearney Catholic reaching out to constituents in planning for future

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School has recently embarked on the process to form a strategic plan for the school.

In January, the KCHS Foundation board and KCHS school board contracted with a Boston organization, Partners in Mission, to begin the community-wide, strategic planning process. Partners in Mission is a full-service consulting and professional education firm that focuses exclusively on developing excellence in Catholic school advancement and leadership.

“It was just a great time to take a look at where we are currently, and then grow that vision for Kearney Catholic moving forward. Partners in Mission has helped lots of Catholic schools like us go from a great school to an even greater school by involving so many people in the vision, and our goal is to do the same,” said Sara Homan, KCHS Foundation director of advancement.

Homan and KCHS Foundation board’s past president, Nadia Saadi, are co-chairing the strategic planning process.

The kick-off event took place May 11 with informational listening sessions and a two-hour training for the nearly 50 volunteers who are serving on domain committees.

“Their strategic planning process that they walk you through looks at eight domains, eight areas of the school, and it casts a much wider net for involvement from current students, alumni, current parents, past parents, community members, grandparents, staff, faculty, board members and engages the community in identifying where we are, strengths of the school currently and opportunities for growth,” Homan explained.

The eight domains that will be focused on are academics and technology, facilities and technology, Catholic identity, governance, student life, enrollment and marketing, advancement and finance. Input and data will be gathered through interviews, town hall meetings, surveys and group discussions.

The information will be compiled into a 50-page report that will discuss areas of strengths and opportunity based on the data collected over a six- to eight-month period.

Once the report is complete, a goal-writing weekend will take place in November to identify three to four objectives for each of the domain areas. A plan will then be made to address those objectives over the next five years, Homan said.

“This is the first time that Kearney Catholic has reached out to this level of constituents for help in forming a strategic plan. Prior strategic plans have just been formed and operated within the walls of the school. This is taking a more comprehensive look at where we are and where we can go,” she added.

The KCHS Foundation board and KCHS school board both committed one-half of the funds for the planning process. Those funds were raised through private donors. Anyone seeking more information or to get involved with the strategic plan can email strategicplan@kearneycatholic.org. “It’s fascinating. It’s fun, and it’s really educational. Because it is true that people have really different perspectives based on the experience that they’ve had,” Homan said. “It doesn’t make anyone’s perspective right or wrong. To get to bring all those perspectives to one table, it’s a real educational process for everybody.”