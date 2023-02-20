KEARNEY – A fun fest.

That’s what flashed into Kearney Catholic High School junior Callie Squiers’ mind last month when she was seeking a novel way to earn community service hours.

She contacted her sister, Jordan Squiers, who is the direct support manager for adults with intellectual disabilities at Mosaic in Axtell and vice president of the board of directors of the Arc of Buffalo County.

The result was Fun Fest, a two-hour carnival Friday morning for more than 120 youth and adults with disabilities from Mosaic, Goodwill, the Arc of Buffalo County, the Community Support Network, Hands of the Heartland and more.

They played karaoke, cornhole and basketball. They decorated cookies, got their hair done and their nails painted. They put on fancy headgear and posed for Polaroid pictures.

“It just took off,” Jordan Squiers said. Nearly 50 KCHS students came in on their day off school to help.

Guests like Jill Schmidt of Elm Creek, who works for Hy-Vee, enjoyed doing karaoke to the song “Beautiful.” “This is fun. I’m here to meet friends. I’m having a great time,” she said with a broad smile.

Marti Cramer, from the Arc of Buffalo County, enjoyed decorating a sugar cookie with white frosting and blue trim.

Tatum Meads of Elm Creek loved “everything,” she said. She’s a self-advocate on the board of the Arc of Buffalo County.

Tamie Davis of Kearney, affiliated with Mosaic, said she was having a “great time” making cookies and getting her hair styled. KCHS students applied both pink and red polish to her fingernails.

KCHS students loved it, too. Ava McBride, an eighth-grader, was busy with a Polaroid camera. Students brought in Halloween gear for party-goers to wear for pictures.

Madi Moxley, an eighth-grader, helped them play Uno and checkers and assisted with makeup and nails at the beauty station. “I love to help,” she said. “This is a good experience. It’s a good opportunity to get to know new people.”

To fund the Fun Fest, KCHS students donated $3 each in exchange for wearing casual clothes to school on Valentine’s Day. They raised $700, which was used to buy cookies, prizes, nail polish and five 20-set boxes of Polaroid film cartridges for the photo booth.

Kearney Catholic’s Key Club, which promotes community engagement and service, helped, too. “The Fun Fair was a great success. Everyone I talked to said they had an amazing time,” Dylan Seitz, a senior and Key Club member, said.

Other activities included an arts and crafts station, bingo, line dancing, corn hole, shooting basketballs and dancing.

Ann Sucha, a KCHS theology teacher, was involved in planning the fair. She and her husband Paul are home providers for a young man at Mosaic. “When word of this event got out, more people got invited,” she said. “It was a huge success. I hope this was the first of many.”

KCHS students do, too. “I love to see people happy and having a good time,” Taya Moseley, an eighth-grader, said.