Kearney Catholic High School presents spring play Thursday and Sunday

KEARNEY — Journey back to yesteryear when indoor family entertainment was found on the radio, as Kearney Catholic presents “WCKY” written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the KCHS gymnasium. Admission is $6 for adults or $4 for students unless you have a Kearney Catholic Activities pass. Tickets do not need to be purchased in advance.

This murder mystery takes place in a new radio station on the eve of World War II and finds head writer Roy planning to propose on air to assistant director Polly. One of the radio actresses, Sarah, has helped him procure a ring, and, of course, Polly walks in just as Roy is down on one knee practicing his proposal with Sarah. When Sarah ends up dead a few minutes later as she’s about to make her own shocking and unscripted announcement on the air, all signs point to poor Roy.

By the time the night is over, two other on-air talents also have been murdered, and each time, Roy is the prime suspect.

It’s up to our creative writer to solve the mystery himself and reveal the actual killer through a live radio broadcast.