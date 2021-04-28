 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic High School presents spring play Thursday and Sunday
Kearney Catholic High School presents spring play Thursday and Sunday

  • Updated
KCHS play

Head writer Roy (Jackson Runge) has become the prime suspect according to Officer Howard Green (Dylan Seitz) and Detective Agatha Carter (Hailey Dzingle).

 Maureen Nitz, courtesy

KEARNEY — Journey back to yesteryear when indoor family entertainment was found on the radio, as Kearney Catholic presents “WCKY” written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the KCHS gymnasium. Admission is $6 for adults or $4 for students unless you have a Kearney Catholic Activities pass. Tickets do not need to be purchased in advance.

KCHS play

Station announcer Randy Rivers (Zebediah Black) and his girlfriend Olivia (Talyn Ritchie) share a moment as station manager Darla Van Owen (Madelynn Clausen) looks on.

This murder mystery takes place in a new radio station on the eve of World War II and finds head writer Roy planning to propose on air to assistant director Polly. One of the radio actresses, Sarah, has helped him procure a ring, and, of course, Polly walks in just as Roy is down on one knee practicing his proposal with Sarah. When Sarah ends up dead a few minutes later as she’s about to make her own shocking and unscripted announcement on the air, all signs point to poor Roy.

By the time the night is over, two other on-air talents also have been murdered, and each time, Roy is the prime suspect.

It’s up to our creative writer to solve the mystery himself and reveal the actual killer through a live radio broadcast.

Cast

Darla Van Owen — Maddie Clausen

Stirling — Mallory Bellamy

Dotty — Savannah Mandernach

Alistair — Emma Nickman

Polly — Lily Seibert

Fran — Reagan Lowe

Gilbert — Regan Kunze

Ziggy — Sara Fratelli

Dischord — Emma Snyder

Speedy — Caleb Woods

Randy — Zebediah Black

Emerson — Nathaniel Hastings

Slim — Isabelle Kathol

Veronica — Charis Wood

Sarah — Blair Kampowicz

Olivia — Talyn Ritchie

Roy — Jackson Runge

Jasper — Stella Thomsen

Solomon — Alicia Seely

Mavis — Gillian Hendricksen

Carter — Hailey Dzingle

Green — Dylan Seitz

Clementine sisters — Alma Barrera and Keagan Dorsey

Crew

Madelynn Horacek, Pat Blake, Maddie McGowen, Mason Mandernach, Stuart Machard, Brianna Fick

Tags

