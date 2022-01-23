Kearney Catholic High School Foundation elects board members

The Kearney Catholic High School Foundation was established in 1981 to promote and expand the base of Catholic education in the Kearney area. Their mission is to enhance the quality of education at Kearney Catholic High School by providing ongoing financial support. Besides supporting the operating budget at Kearney Catholic, the KCHS Foundation has led many successful capital campaigns, coordinated the G.O.L.D. Dinner and Auction for 27 years, oversaw the tuition and scholarship funds and created the annual KCHS Foundation Golf Tournament to support a faith-based education for Kearney area youths. The board is currently in the process of hiring a new director of development.