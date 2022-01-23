 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Catholic High School Foundation elects board members
Kearney Catholic High School Foundation elects board members

KEARNEY — Cory Kruse was elected president of the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation at the January meeting of the KCHS Foundation Board of Directors.

Elected executive officers include Benjamin Huls, vice president; Kari Ann Nickman, secretary; Tammy Kluthe, treasurer; Bob Huddleston, member at-large; Nadia Saadi, past president.

New board members Tom Downey, Troy Forrest and Jon Watts replace retiring board members Ben Hirschfeld, Katie McGowen and Gary Sorensen.

Additional Kearney Catholic High School Foundation board members include Brice Krohn, Jean Mandernach and Brady O’Hare. Matt Rogers, Father Joseph Hannappel and Father Paul Colling serve as ex-officio members.

The Kearney Catholic High School Foundation was established in 1981 to promote and expand the base of Catholic education in the Kearney area. Their mission is to enhance the quality of education at Kearney Catholic High School by providing ongoing financial support. Besides supporting the operating budget at Kearney Catholic, the KCHS Foundation has led many successful capital campaigns, coordinated the G.O.L.D. Dinner and Auction for 27 years, oversaw the tuition and scholarship funds and created the annual KCHS Foundation Golf Tournament to support a faith-based education for Kearney area youths. The board is currently in the process of hiring a new director of development.

For more information, visit www.kchsfoundation.org or call the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation office at 308-236-6903.

