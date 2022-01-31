Kearney Catholic boys bring home second conference championship trophy

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic claimed its second straight Centennial Conference championship Saturday night by defeating Hastings St. Cecilia 53-45 at Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Stars (19-1) broke out to an 11-0 lead to take control of the game.

“It was important to come out quick. Mason (Mandernach) hit that first three to start the game and I think that just gave us confidence offensively,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “We did a really good job every time they kind of made a little bit of a run, we answered.”

St Cecilia hit a big 3-pointer shortly before halftime that Garret Schmaderer answered with a half-court shot at the buzzer. Later, after a 5-0 run by the Bluehawks, Turner Plugge made a steal and a layup then stole the in-bounds pass for another layup.

Brett Mahony, who encountered early foul trouble and sat out part of the fourth quarter, led the Stars with 19 points while Dylan Merz chipped in 10.

“Our guys did a really good job of playing without Brett out there. I was proud of them,” Langan said.

Brayden Schropp had 18 for the Bluehawks and Carson Kudlacek had 14.