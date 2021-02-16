Kearney care homes opening back up after most residents, staff vaccinated

KEARNEY — After nearly a year, Deloris Dannehl will finally get to meet her granddaughter.

Dannehl lives at the Homestead Assisted Living Residence at 4205 Sixth Ave., which has been closed to visitors since March because of COVID-19.

Now, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Homestead reopened to visitors on Friday. Residents can welcome two guests into their apartment homes for as long as they want.

“I just can’t believe it. I get to see my grandbaby,” Dannehl said.

Nebraska’s first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations began in mid-December for residents and employees of long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations began Dec. 23 at Homestead and finished four weeks later, on Jan. 25, but administrators waited for 14 days to open the doors to outsiders, as recommended by health officials.

“We literally had a line of residents anxiously awaiting their first vaccine dose,” said Gwen Jacobitz, the facility’s executive director. “They were so excited about the vaccine. They knew it could help protect them and that it would let them be able to sit and enjoy their loved ones’ company again.”