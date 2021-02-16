Kearney care homes opening back up after most residents, staff vaccinated

KEARNEY — After nearly a year, Deloris Dannehl will finally get to meet her granddaughter.
Dannehl lives at the Homestead Assisted Living Residence at 4205 Sixth Ave., which has been closed to visitors since March because of COVID-19.
Now, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Homestead reopened to visitors on Friday. Residents can welcome two guests into their apartment homes for as long as they want.
“I just can’t believe it. I get to see my grandbaby,” Dannehl said.
Nebraska’s first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations began in mid-December for residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
Vaccinations began Dec. 23 at Homestead and finished four weeks later, on Jan. 25, but administrators waited for 14 days to open the doors to outsiders, as recommended by health officials.
“We literally had a line of residents anxiously awaiting their first vaccine dose,” said Gwen Jacobitz, the facility’s executive director. “They were so excited about the vaccine. They knew it could help protect them and that it would let them be able to sit and enjoy their loved ones’ company again.”
The COVID-19 vaccine was not mandatory for residents, but all but one of the Homestead’s 28 residents chose to be vaccinated, she added. The only exception was a resident with allergy concerns. Staff was vaccinated as well.
Jacobitz said safety precautions remain in place, which include:
- Visits must be scheduled in advance;
- All visitors must test negative for COVID-19 when they arrive for their visit;
- All visitors are required to wear a face mask during the visit;
- All visitors must pass a health screen prior to entering the building.
Vaccines are underway at other senior care living facilities here, although visiting policies differ.
At Mount Carmel Home-Keens Memorial, modified visitation began Monday. More than 90% of residents and 50% of staff members are fully vaccinated or are scheduled for the second dose.
“We continue to wait for more vaccines to be available,” said Emily Birdsley, administrator.
She said visitors will be tested for COVID prior to each visit.
At the three Good Samaritan Society facilities in Kearney, overall, 99% of residents and half the staff members have received both vaccines, according to Shawn Leach, the administrator of St. John’s, St. Luke’s and Prairie View Gardens.
“The vaccine is a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and an integral tool to support Good Samaritan Society’s continued work to keep staff and residents safe,” Leach said.
However, based on Buffalo County infection rate data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, only “compassionate care” visits are allowed at the facilities currently, he said. These include end-of-life situations and visits to residents who need support in transitioning to assisted living or who are grieving the loss of a friend or loved one. Compassionate care visits can be from a family member, clergy or supportive friend.