Kearney Canal cleanup planned Sunday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Whitewater Association and the city of Kearney announce there will be a trash cleanup event along the Kearney Canal on Sunday.
The event is being sponsored by Ashley Homestore and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the south end of the Ramada Inn parking lot. The specific section that will be cleaned is between Central Avenue and Kearney Cinema 8, adjacent to the future Kearney Whitewater Park.
People who are interested in helping may go to the Kearney Whitewater Park’s Facebook page and let them know how many will be in your group. People picking up trash are advised not to enter the Kearney Whitewater Park construction site for safety reasons.