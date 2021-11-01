Kearney businesswoman pours $1M into three new downtown Kearney boutiques

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- 2216 Central Avenue: Post & Nickel — men’s and women’s fashions on the main floor and The Denim Bar on the second floor. “You’ll be able to order a drink,” said Ryan, who has applied for a liquor license so she can add a bar to The Denim Bar.

- 2218 Central Avenue: Olive & Sage — high-end designer clothing for babies and toddlers on the main floor and 22nd Marketplace headquarters on the second floor.

- 2220 Central Avenue: Urban & Suede — a new take on home decor for trendy loft apartments, or, as Ryan puts it, the look you need for “industrial living.” She promises an eclectic collection designed by artisans. “It will be unique for the entire state of Nebraska,” she said.

Ryan is carrying designer lines, which she believes will be unique to the Tri-Cities.

“We are a designer boutique, so the lines come priced. The artisans decide what they charge,” she said.

Ryan lives near Minden, but she’s a familiar face in Kearney. She opened a tiny boutique in the former Barista’s coffee shop at 23rd Street and Central Avenue and operated a hot yoga studio on the second floor.