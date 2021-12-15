Kearney businesses give Goodfellows $25,640 for needy kids

KEARNEY — On Friday Kearney businesses donated $25,640 to Goodfellows. Donations from the business community helped boost the tally for the annual fund drive to $34,885. That money will be used to give needy kids gifts on Christmas and to help them year-round with school supplies, free milk, warm clothing and other assistance.
Donations can be made in several ways:
Drop-off — Deliver your gift directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;
Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;
Online — Visit the Goodfellows website at goodfellows.cc
Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.
Businesses that supported Friday’s drive are:
