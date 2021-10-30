Kearney businesses getting creative in how they are functioning with fewer employees

KEARNEY — Carmen Mendez describes herself as a “gig worker.”
She delivers restaurant food. Most of the time her deliveries are for Door Dash. Occasionally, she delivers part time for a Kearney pizzeria.
There are three things to know about Mendez:
First, as a “Dasher” she works only when she chooses;
Second, she got burned out working long, stressful hours for her prior employer; and,
Third: Now she’s happy and she’s paying the bills.
“It’s a super flexible job. I absolutely love it,” Mendez said.
As a gig worker, Mendez is among an estimated 55 million Americans who have discovered new ways to work. That’s 34% of the U.S. workforce that has abandoned hourly jobs with high demands and low pay in exchange for a better life balance, according to the International Labor Organization. Today’s labor walkout is prompting employers to offer higher pay and to rethink how they hire in order to lure Americans back into the jobs many abandoned during last year’s pandemic.
Mendez said her flexible schedule gives her more time for volunteer missionary work to respond to natural disasters.
Mendez isn’t collecting government assistance, and she said she doesn’t know anyone who is. However, she believes there’s truth to the notion that Uncle Sam has been overly generous with jobless benefits and has discouraged lots of people from returning to work.
Earlier this year, business leaders called on the federal government to end the $300-per-week supplement for unemployed Americans.
The leaders argued that if the $300-per-week supplements ended, unemployed Americans then would return to fill jobs that employers are desperate to fill.
Yet, three months after half the states — including Nebraska — began ending that federal payment, there’s been no significant influx of job seekers.
Labor shortages have persisted longer than many economists expected, deepening a mystery at the heart of the job market: Where are the workers?
The unemployment rate in Buffalo County is hovering below 2.5% — about the lowest in the United States.
The result of the Kearney area’s sub-2.5% jobless rate is an exceedingly tight labor market. Local employers are digging deeper to offer higher wages. Some are getting creative about recruiting.
Last week, the Target store in Kearney put out signs offering $15 per hour for new hires. Along with the hourly rate boost, Target is offering education assistance, bonuses, access to counseling and doctors, and more stable schedules, a spokesperson said.
Employers have been creative in the ways they deal with staff shortages.
Some restaurants that closed dining rooms during the pandemic are leaving them closed and are shortening their business hours to match their limited kitchen and wait staffs. Similarly, factories are making the most of the employees they have with creative new shift structures. Some factories are attempting to fill gaps with aggressive hiring tactics.
A few businesses are recruiting workers from economically depressed regions around the globe and tapping visa programs to get the skilled employees their operations need.
“It’s always been a dream to come here and experience the American lifestyle. Nebraskans are like South Africans, friendly and kind-hearted,” said Charles Coatzee, an Afrikaner who builds pipelines in his native South Africa.
Here in the U.S., Coatzee is working as a truck driver and farmhand. He and almost a dozen other South Africans are working temporarily in the Bertrand area. Their employer has tapped H2A agriculture visas to bring skilled labor to the area.
Coatzee arrived in April. He’s scheduled to leave for home in November.
The pay, combined with an exchange rate that favors the U.S. dollar over the South African rand, makes working for a Nebraska farmer a lucrative endeavor, he said. “We’re able to pay our bills. Financially it makes more sense to work in Nebraska than in South Africa.”
Coatzee said he and his teammates are happy to fill U.S. jobs, even if Americans don’t want them.
“I think the tight labor market is more about the ‘American Way.’ If you don’t want to work, the government is there for you. The people are too lazy to work,” Coatzee said.
He’s among the many foreigners and new arrivals who are taking advantage of the U.S. labor shortage.
A Kearney man from Venezuela said he’s capitalizing on the situation by launching his own trucking company.
Alberto Barroso said the national driver shortage handed him an opportunity to own a business in the U.S.
“I started my company one year ago with one truck. About 3-4 months ago I bought a second truck,” Barroso said last week as he navigated his semi across Minnesota.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports there are 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. Prior to the pandemic, retirement was blamed for the shortage. Drivers’ average age is 55, which means a good many truckers soon will retire. The Census Bureau estimates the U.S. will need 1.1 million drivers in the next decade to replace retirees and other drivers who have just walked away from their jobs.
Barroso is among the exploding number of newcomers in the U.S. who are driving trucks. He said the man who is driving his second company truck is from Cuba.
“He’s so happy,” Barroso said about his employee from Cuban. “Driving a truck is a really good opportunity for him.”
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are approximately 1.2 million long-haul drivers working in the U.S. About 225,000 of those drivers, or nearly 19%, are immigrants.
Although drivers like Barroso and his employee are helping to fill the demand, a serious shortage lingers. The crisis is contributing to disruption in the supply chain. Container ships anchored in ports off the East and West coasts cannot unload cargo without trucks to haul it away. Short-haul drivers also are in demand. If they’re not working, the missed deliveries put a pinch on local businesses.
Barroso was introduced to the U.S. trucking industry several years ago when he completed a driver course at Central States Safety & Driver Training LLC in Kearney. Barroso later became an instructor at the driving school. The business started with just a handful of trucks, but now has 18-20 trucks in its training fleet, Barroso said.
While some would-be workers choose to stay on the sidelines, others who were benched during the pandemic want to return to work, but they can’t take jobs without a place to take their children.
The labor shortage that hits closest to home is child care, said Barbara Beck at Central Community College in Grand Island.
Beck is preparing for a seminar for people interested in opening family child care businesses. The event is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and the webinar will be streamed to CCC facilities across the region, including the Kearney Center, 1215 30th Ave.
“When I talk to child care providers, they say they get five to six calls per day. People are staying home instead of going to work because there’s no child care or there’s just limited care.” Beck said. “I even got a call from a Capitol Hill child care center in Washington, D.C. They said, ‘Send us some of your graduates.’”
Low compensation is a major contributor to the child care shortage. Beck said caregivers’ hourly pay is $9-$11, and very few receive benefits.
“If they could only pay them like they’re important, that would be great,” she said.
Beck is encouraged by the early interest in the CCC child care seminar. She said day care is a necessity for the economy. Without it, parents can’t go to work.
“What we have is a tri-lemma,” Beck said. “There’s a lack of quality child care, it’s too expensive for parents and providers are not making a livable wage.”
Economists never expected the U.S. labor shortage to persist for so long, and employers who hoped workers would return after the $300-a-week supplement ended still are waiting.
That weekly supplement, along with two emergency programs that benefited gig workers and the long-term unemployed, ended nationally on Sept. 6, but the U.S. overall workforce actually shrank in September.
Mendez, the Door Dash driver, said unless there’s a radical change in the economy or a better gig comes along, she’s sold on Door Dash for the pay and flexibility.
“I like it. Dashing gives me time to be alone, and on average days I’m making $15-$16 per hour. On good days I’m averaging $20 to $22 per hour,” Mendez said.
The Door Dash app on Mendez’ phone helps her get and make deliveries. It also tracks mileage and car expenses so she can claim the costs on her taxes.
“You can write so many things off,” she said, just like the pressure cooker job she wrote off one year ago.