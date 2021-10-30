Kearney businesses getting creative in how they are functioning with fewer employees

Coatzee said he and his teammates are happy to fill U.S. jobs, even if Americans don’t want them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the tight labor market is more about the ‘American Way.’ If you don’t want to work, the government is there for you. The people are too lazy to work,” Coatzee said.

He’s among the many foreigners and new arrivals who are taking advantage of the U.S. labor shortage.

A Kearney man from Venezuela said he’s capitalizing on the situation by launching his own trucking company.

Alberto Barroso said the national driver shortage handed him an opportunity to own a business in the U.S.

“I started my company one year ago with one truck. About 3-4 months ago I bought a second truck,” Barroso said last week as he navigated his semi across Minnesota.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports there are 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. Prior to the pandemic, retirement was blamed for the shortage. Drivers’ average age is 55, which means a good many truckers soon will retire. The Census Bureau estimates the U.S. will need 1.1 million drivers in the next decade to replace retirees and other drivers who have just walked away from their jobs.